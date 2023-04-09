Daily Liberal
Australian Palouse Pony Association return to Dubbo for 40th National Show

By Allison Hore
Updated April 9 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:30pm
John Davis and granddaughter Ashlyn Brown with palouse pony Dancer. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Personality, striking appearance and ability to learn are just some of the qualities that make Palouse ponies so special, enthusiast David Crawford says.

