From massive hay bale cupcakes in Neville to a row of pirates in Carcoar this year's Sculptures by the Bush competition will take you on an extensive trip around the Blayney shire. The competition has three different classifications including the Hay Bale Art Challenge (HB), a Farm Art Challenge (FA) and the Scarecrow Competition (SC). There are 26 outstanding entrants on show until April 30 and the judge's choice will be announced on Wednesday April 12. A People's Choice Award will be given to the entry who gets the most likes in the competition on the Sculptures by the Bush Facebook page. Artworks will be judged with cash prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each category. Or read all about it in Mark Logan's story in the Blayney Chronicle.