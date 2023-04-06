Daily Liberal
By Vickii Byram
April 7 2023 - 1:30am
DUBBO

  • Please check with organisers and venues for updates.
A variety of fish can be caught in the Burrendong Dam including catfish, silver perch, Murray cod and yellow fin. Picture by Pexels.
Here fishy, fishy, fishy

Burrendong Easter Fishing Classic

The Dubbo Regional Council is proud to sponsor the Easter Fishing Classic and welcomes the competitors and supporters visiting to enjoy this event. Thousands of anglers from across the state and beyond are expected to return to Lake Burrendong on the Easter long weekend, April 7,8,9. More details on Twin Rivers Fishing Club Wellington Facebook page.

