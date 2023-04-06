The Dubbo Regional Council is proud to sponsor the Easter Fishing Classic and welcomes the competitors and supporters visiting to enjoy this event. Thousands of anglers from across the state and beyond are expected to return to Lake Burrendong on the Easter long weekend, April 7,8,9. More details on Twin Rivers Fishing Club Wellington Facebook page.
Show'n'Shine featuring more than 60 cars, and the Motorkhana, at Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets, on Saturday, April 8, 8.30am - 6pm. Then on Sunday, enjoy Drag Racing at Wellington Aerodrome,10am - 4pm.. Both events are free for spectators. Easter Showdown: Saturday and Sunday, 4pm-10pm, at Morris Park Motorsports Complex, catch 2500 competitors and supporters for this two-night race meeting over Easter Saturday and Sunday. Some of the best competitors from across the country will compete in the following divisions - V8 late Models, Wingless Sprint cars, Production Sedans and Junior Sedans.
Returning April 8, 9am-4pm, the iconic Man from Ironbark Festival celebrates the village of Stuart Town and its connection with Banjo Paterson's poem, The Man from Ironbark. The day features more than 100 market stalls, food - including vegetarian options, a reptile show, vintage cars, live music with Elle Flanagan (9am-12.0pm), bush poetry and the ever-popular best beard competition. The Wellington Lions will man the barbecue while the kids enjoy rides and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Entry is $5pp, $15 Family(2 adults, 2 children), three and under free.
On April 9, the 40th annual Australian Palouse Pony Association National Show takes place at Dubbo Showground. There will be halter, ridden, and harness events with cash, prizes and garlands up for grabs. A palouse pony is under 14 hands high but displays the same colours and coat patterns as the appaloosa.
Harness Racing in Dubbo has been running since the 1890's attracting trainers across the central west and beyond. Come and watch the horses race under the ribbon of lights on Friday, April 14 and 21, from 6pm-9pm.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next one is Saturday, April 15. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
Reining is a judged event designed to show the athletic ability of a ranch type horse within the confines of a show arena. Each pattern includes small slow circles, large fast circles, flying lead changes, roll backs over the hocks, 360-degree spins done in place, and exciting sliding stops that are the hallmark of the reining horse. All day at Dubbo Showground, April 22-23.
On the fourth Saturday of every month at Cameron Park, Wellington, from 8am to 1pm (Sep - May) and 9am to 1pm (June - Aug). Try the best brekky burgers in the region, sensational steak sandwiches and snags. Drop in for coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and veg, artisan soaps and beauty product, Kids toys, clothing household items and collectibles. Next one on April 22.
Brew Tunes at the Brewery: Devil's Hollow Brewery - every Friday from 6.30pm - April - 7 | Jo Hyndes; 14 | Duncan Ferguson; 21 | Sam Coon; 28 | Paul 'Irish' McMillan.
Old Bank Restaurant and Bar: Every Tuesday, Muso's Night, BYO instrument, from 7.30pm-10.30pm; live music every Friday and Saturday night (local artists); vinyl Saturdays - bring a record to get a free drink on arrival - 2pm-6pm.
South Dubbo Tavern: 8.30pm-11.30pm, Friday, Saturday; Sunday 3pm-6pm - April - 7 | Shane Riley; 9 | Johnnie Wood; 14 | Mat Harris; 15 | Jo Hyndes; 16 | Pete Riley; 21 | Shane Riley; 22 | Sam Coon; 23 | Paul (Irish); 28 | Johnnie Wood; 30 | Jo Hyndes.
The Garden Hotel: Friday April 14, 7pm-11pm - Elle Flanagan; Tuesday, April 25, 1pm-4pm.
The Castlereagh Hotel: 8pm - 11.45pm - April - 7 | No Music (Good Friday); 8 | Pete Riley; 13 | Elle Flanagan; 14 | Shane Riley; 15 | Brad Haling; 20 Jason Hill; 21 | Jade Martin; 22 | Elle Flanagan; 27 | Duncan Ferguson; 28 & 29 | Shane Riley.
The Establishment Bar: Live music Fridays 6-8pm, Saturdays 8.30-10.30pm and Sundays 4.30pm. April - 7 | The Chalkies Jazz; 14 | Sarah Drake.
The Reels were a band that defied categorisation and were quickly embraced by audiences across the country from its inception in 1976. The History of the Reels charts the band from its humble beginnings in Dubbo, its evolution through the '80s and '90s and its unique place in Australian Rock Music. See it at Western Plains Cultural Centre Dubbo. Daily 10am-4pm until April 30. Visit the website.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event May 7) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
This exhibit showcases NSW Higher School Certificate bodies of work completed by final-year students in 2022. The exhibition encompasses a broad range of approaches and expressive forms, including ceramics, a collection of works, documented forms, drawing, graphic design, painting, photo media, printmaking, sculpture, textiles and fibre, and time-based forms. Western Plains Cultural Centre. On show daily until April 30.
A number of race events will take place at the International standard facility Lincoln County Raceway in 2023. Bring a picnic rug or camp chairs, sit back and enjoy the racing action. Club day on April 30. More details at dubbokartclub.com.au/.
Enjoy Easter Sunday lunch in the glamorous Peacock Room Restaurant at the Oriana. Your ticket includes an Easter cocktail to start, followed by a three-course lunch. Bookings are essential. Tickets are $88 adult and $38 child. Check out the delicious cocktail and lunch menu at www.orianaorange.com/easter.
There are about 35 wineries in and around Orange so you need to plan ahead if you want to try and visit a majority of them this Easter. There are also four distilleries brewing up gin, cider and beer. Many establishments are closed on Good Friday, but not all. For an extensive rundown of which are open from Good Friday to Easter Tuesday visit www.orange360.com.au/Events#.
The experience starts at 11am with a guided tasting of selected Printhie wines from the Cellar Door at Nashdale. At the end of the tasting you'll select your favourite wine from the Topography range (included in the price). You'll then be handed your picnic ready for you to find your favourite spot on the estate. Reserve your spot for $95pp at printhiewines.rezdy.com/398972/printhie-picnic. Availability at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, on Good Friday; 11am, Easter Sunday; 11am, 12pm, 1pm Easter Monday and Tuesday.
Head to the historic town of Milthorpe for some culture this Easter weekend. At the Pioneer Gallery in the Golden Memories Milthorpe Museum, a beautiful collection of 60 works by 25 local artists will be on show to browse and purchase. Friday, April 7-Sunday, April 9, 9.0am-.30pm; Monday, April 10, 9.30pm-2pm.
Saturdays and Sundays until April 16 - Vineyard Wine Tasting Tours start at 2 pm. Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. Biosecurity measures in place to protect the vineyard. Tickets $25, bookings essential at antonioswines.com.au/events/.
Live Music Saturday's are on every Saturday until May 20. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in Orange. Saturdays, 1pm-5pm, at 21 Boree Lane, Lidster. Call 6365 6212, or visit stockmansridge.com.au to secure your spot for $5. Easter Saturday there will also be Corey's Smoked Meats on site, and helicopter joy rides. You can also enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each first Saturday of the month until November 4, noon-6pm. Tickets $60pp.
The Molong Village Markets features more than 100 stalls, at the Dr Ross Memorial Recreational Ground. There may also be some fun and frolic on the Village Green and on Bank and Gidley Streets, with possibly a visit from the Easter Bunny. Breakfast is available from 8am and stalls will be open from 9am until 2pm.
A series of intimate performances by some of the region's best young talent brings music and art together. Studio Sessions invites you to immerse yourself in our creative space and enjoy a slow Sunday session at The Corner Store Gallery. BYO Wine or Beer only. Grazing Boxes available for pre-order from Orange Grazing Co. On May 5, 4pm, join Clancy Pye as you browse the Terrain Group and Stockroom Group exhibitions. Tickets $25 (includes arrival drink) at humantix.
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event April 8. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. See the list of produce at https://orangefarmersmarket.org.au/visit-the-market/#autumn. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon.
An all new show featuring the amazing hand-to-hand balancing act, as seen on Australia's Got Talent, performed by the Ramadhani Brothers. This 90-minute entertainment extravaganza at 6pm, on April 16, combines the very best talent from nine African countries. Combining the best of contortion, acrobatics, traditional dance, live music, pan spinning, hand balancing and so much more. Tickets are from $59.90 to $79.90 at Ticketek or the Orange Civic Centre.
Celebrate Orange Regional Museum's exhibition Enemy Aliens: The Dunera boys in Orange, 1941. This exhibition tells the little-known story of the time the Dunera boys spent at the Orange Showground in 1941 and features artworks created during their internment. Many are drawn from the archives of relatives and private lenders, as well as never-before-seen works from a recently acquired collections held by the State Library of NSW. On show until April 23, with family tours for kids and adults plus a scavenger hunt through the exhibition. Tour runs approximately 10am-10.30am. This is a free event, and bookings are essential at www.eventbrite.com.au.
A Gathering of Uncertainties was developed in partnership with Messums Wiltshire. The exhibition is a culmination of 10 years' work by the British sculptor, and the first comprehensive survey of his work to be shown in Australia. One of the few sculptors who casts his own work, Edwards is fascinated by human anatomy and his sculptures express the raw liquid power of bronze. Orange Regional Gallery on show until April 15.
It is a particularly special time for garden lovers at Mayfield Garden, where the flaming Autumn colors highlight the remarkable changes in depth, texture and appearance. The sun - now lower in the sky - throws a vivid spotlight on our plants and trees as they change into their new cloaks of color. The arrival of cooler temperatures also creates an ideal environment to be tramping through the full 65-hectare garden. Which is another great reason for you to join us at the upcoming Autumn Festival, which runs until April 25. See Australia's largest English box hedge maze, the Mayfield Amphitheatre, Family Chapel, Water Garden, Cascade, Stumpery and rowing on the Mayfield Lake. Bring a picnic or book a table at our garden café. For tickets and information on glamping visit mayfieldgarden.com.au/.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next run is on April 8.
When you peer beneath the shell there are fascinating stories revealed. Join Kim Bagot-Hiller and peer beneath the shell of the unique bird egg collection and hear the fascinating stories they tell. There are the unexpected tales quietly waiting to be unscrambled. A temporary exhibition will in run the month of April. Light refreshments available. Tickets: Adult $10; Concession and Child $5 - bookings essential at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre 1800 68 1000 or online at bathurstregion.com.au/autumn-colours.
April 11, 10.30am - noon. Are you a Noob or a Pro at Lego building? Join us and team-up to build a few challenges. There will be free building time as well to show off your creativeness. For ages 6+. April 13, 2.30pm - 3.30pm. Come to the Library for a fun afternoon crafting session making cute animals out of boxes. Recreate your favourite animal or even your pet. These are free events but bookings are essential. April 12, 10.30 12.30pm, Join Fiona Howle as she helps beginners thread a needle, select fabrics and stitch characters into their own soft feel design. A great way to learn to sew. For ages 12-18 years, $10, bookings at https://www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au/community/library.html.
Every first Sunday of the month, from 9am until 1pm, head to Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst, for fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project on every fourth Sunday of the month. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, April 23. Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon, entry by gold coin donation.
Macquarie Male Singers meets every Tuesday, from 7.15pm at the Catholic Parish Centre, behind the Cathedral, cnr William and Keppell Sts, Bathurst. We are an all-male choir, with a singing strength around two dozen members of all ages, and new members would be most welcome. For more information, please contact John Kendall, on 0427410625.
Join us for a distillery tour at $20pp, Fridays and see surrounding gardens and farmland on our 200-year-old heritage property, The Grange. Share our passion for distilling Whisky and Gin, as we explain the techniques and craft of making our premium spirits from the paddock to the bottle. Tours include - learn the art of distillation; taste premium small batch spirits; see farmland and friendly animals; discover the history of the region. Until April 28, at various times. Book online www.bathurstgrange.com.au/bookings-checkout/distillery-tour-tasting/book.
This is a limited edition - April 7, 14, and21 - behind-the-scenes night tour of Abercrombie House. Explore newly restored, rarely seen and private areas of the house. Hot chocolate will be served at the end of the tour. Adult $25, Concession $20; 14 years and younger $15. Bookings essential. Or enjoy High Tea including scrumptious savoury and sweet treats, April 9 and 16. enjoy a variety of leaf tea, plunger coffee and and elegant live classical Celtic harp music. Main rooms and gardens are open to explore. Adult $50; Concession $48; 14 years and younger $30. Tickets at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, or 6332 1444 and the venue or online www.abercrombiehouse.com.au/.
Experience the thrill of harness racing at the club on April 12, from 6pm. Entry adult $10, concession $5, under-15 free. Information at www.goldcrowncarnival.com.au/.
Across the April 7-9 Easter long weekend, the 2023 event will see three days of almost non-stop track action that will culminate in another capacity field of 70 cars contesting the 6-hour itself. Off track, great food and drink and off-track entertainment make it a brilliant and affordable family weekend out in NSW's stunning Central West Region and the City of Bathurst. Tickets and camping sites are on sale now for the 2023 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6-Hour. See bathurst6hour.com.au/.../2023-bathurst-6-hour.../ for bookings and information.
On April 13, at 6pm in the Bathurst Library, author Anne Hutchison brings fresh insights into researching and writing about historical lives. In her latest book, Private CRL Smith, Anne tells the wartime story of a young Aussie on the Western Front during World War 1. She will talk about the research process of collecting memorabilia and anecdotes of her family member and how she brought everything together into a cohesive story. This event is part of the NSW Heritage Festival. Bookings essential on 6333 6281 or email library@bathurst.nsw.gov.au.
Bathurst's historic Showground holds fascinating stories of the structures and people associated with the ground and the importance of the annual Show. The first Show at this site was in 1878. The Showground has been described as probably the finest group of traditional rural showground pavilions and ancillary buildings in Australia. Discover some of the stories during this tour of the site. Meet in front of the Howard Pavilion, Bathurst Showground. $10 per person - bookings essential at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre 1800 68 1000 or online at bathurstregion.com.au/autumn-colours.
Pack a picnic lunch and take the kids down to the miniature railway to enjoy a few rides on working scale model trains, just across the road from the Adventure Playground. Covered shoes must be worn. Trains run the third Sunday of the month (April 16), weather permitting. Rides are $2.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates May 6 and 7. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open on Sundays from noon to 3.30pm (closed in July). Open at other times by appointment. Admission: $12-$34, National Trust Members Free Entry. www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
Unique country style creativity
From massive hay bale cupcakes in Neville to a row of pirates in Carcoar this year's Sculptures by the Bush competition will take you on an extensive trip around the Blayney shire. The competition has three different classifications including the Hay Bale Art Challenge (HB), a Farm Art Challenge (FA) and the Scarecrow Competition (SC). There are 26 outstanding entrants on show until April 30 and the judge's choice will be announced on Wednesday April 12. A People's Choice Award will be given to the entry who gets the most likes in the competition on the Sculptures by the Bush Facebook page. Artworks will be judged with cash prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each category. Or read all about it in Mark Logan's story in the Blayney Chronicle.
The Adult Survivors of Child Abuse - Cowra Support Group meets on the first Friday of each month from 12:30pm to 14:30pm and is open to survivors of all communities. All details online via: recover.itmatters.com.au. Alternatively, call Pascale, the facilitator, on 0458 698 460.
The Skin Cancer Doctor provides comprehensive skin cancer services to locals in rural and remote Australia. They bring a regular spot screening and treatment service to the community. The team of highly-skilled professionals perform thorough skin cancer checks and provide treatment of any suspicious lesions. Arriving at Blayney Shire Community Centre (41 Church Street, Blayney) on Thursday, April 13 between 11am and 4.30pm. Cost $140 for a full body check (partial rebate from Medicare available). Call 1300 754 637 to learn more about pricing or to book your check-up.
Canowindra International Balloon Challenge
April 12-16, head to the Ballooning Capital of Australia for the Supergas Canowindra International Balloon Challenge. The action is at either end of the day with balloons flying at sunrise and in the last hour before sunset. The signature event is the Cabonne Community Glow and night markets where you will enjoy local produce, wine, crafts and entertainment culminating in a night display as the balloons light up synchronised to music. Watching the balloons each day is free but there is an entry charge for the Balloon Glow, Adult $11, child $3 at 123tix.com. For more information visit canowindrachallenge.org.au/.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
Saturday May 6, will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
It is a particularly special time for garden lovers at Mayfield Garden, where the flaming Autumn colors highlight the remarkable changes in depth, texture and appearance. The sun - now lower in the sky - throws a vivid spotlight on our plants and trees as they change into their new cloaks of color. The arrival of cooler temperatures also creates an ideal environment to be tramping through the full 65-hectare garden. Which is another great reason for you to join us at the upcoming Autumn Festival, which runs until April 25. See Australia's largest English box hedge maze, the Mayfield Amphitheatre, Family Chapel, Water Garden, Cascade, Stumpery and rowing on the Mayfield Lake. Bring a picnic or book a table at our garden café. For tickets and information on glamping visit mayfieldgarden.com.au/.
Gairloch Garden Autumn Opening, 9.30am-5pm, Easter weekend, Friday, April 7 - Monday, April 10 - $5 per adult. This elegant country garden in Oberon stretches over 2400 square metres. It is a cool climate garden that has been lovingly developed by owners Meg and Peter Low. Along with stunning water features throughout the garden you will find a croquet lawn, garden chess, walk-through fernery, sunken garden, metal garden art, fireplace, fairy garden and a variety of terracing. A variety of animals help bring the garden to life with number of bird aviaries, several breeds of poultry, and 2 very friendly dogs.
Professional forager Diego Bonetto will take you on a wild food adventure in the pine forest, uncovering the details of where to look, when to move and how to harvest edible pine mushrooms. You'll even get to taste these seasonal treats and learn how to preserve your bounty. This is a hands-on workshop and while we hope to find baskets full of delicious mushrooms for all, you'll need to get your mushroom eyes ready for spotting them on the forest floor. April 25, 10am-2pm, Hampton State Forest. Tickets $120 adult, concession/child $95, at https://www.diegobonetto.com/shop.
The markets are on at the Tarana Fire Shed on the fourth Sunday of every month, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one on Sunday, April 23. The regular stalls will be there and you can select from the great food offerings, have some wine or beer from the licensed outlets, and listen to some great music.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family. (Check opening hours over the holidays.)
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: April 7, May 5. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
