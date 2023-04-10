Daily Liberal
Dementia to grow 35% in Dubbo to 2058 - how can we prepare?

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated April 11 2023 - 9:41am, first published 5:00am
(Left) Danielle Bentick Fistr (centre) with her Nan and Pop, Betty and Mack Bentick; and (right), Betty and Mack Bentick. Pictures by Preserve Photography
(Left) Danielle Bentick Fistr (centre) with her Nan and Pop, Betty and Mack Bentick; and (right), Betty and Mack Bentick. Pictures by Preserve Photography

Mack and Betty Bentick were married for 64 years - and together for longer - before Mack passed away with dementia in 2022.

