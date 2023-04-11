A labourer who joined a pub brawl and punched one of the aggressors fronted Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, April 5.
Luke Skinner of Lindsay Place in Dubbo pleaded guilty to using violence to cause fear with three people or more.
"Mr Skinner you didn't need to get involved in this. But I understand, I read the reason why," magistrate Gary Wilson told the 37-year-old. "It was your choice."
READ ALSO:
Court documents state, Skinner was inside the Castlereagh Hotel on Talbragar Street on January 1 this year when three men from a different group started the brawl.
About 12.55am, the hotel's CCTV footage showed one of the co-accused getting into a heated conversation with two people and then punching one of them. Another co-accused pushed them while the third co-accused pushed past a security guard and punched a patron.
A short time later, Skinner punched one of the co-accused men three times in the head. The man left to go and pick up a bar stool and then swung it towards another patron, knocking him to the ground.
The court heard Skinner became involved because he was trying to break up the fight. Defence solicitor George Fren said his client had a very limited criminal history and requested the court to deal with the matter through a fine.
"I don't agree with a fine when punches are thrown, your honour," police prosecutor Sergeant Ben Braggar said.
Mr Wilson noted the submissions and said he knew the other co-accused "quite well" and that they all had significant records.
"It's been a long time since you offended," he said to Skinner.
Mr Wilson convicted him and imposed a fine of $150. '
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.