Our Future

Testing of 'world's most efficient' eVTOL aircraft Vertiia underway at the Bodangora Airstrip in Wellington

AH
By Allison Hore
April 12 2023 - 1:00pm
AMSL Aero CEO and Vertiia inventor Andrew Moore and Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson with the Vertiia. Picture supplied
Could a box-kite-inspired zero emissions aircraft be the future of medical transport in the bush? Its inventors seem to think so.

