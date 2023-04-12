Could a box-kite-inspired zero emissions aircraft be the future of medical transport in the bush? Its inventors seem to think so.
In a partnership with the Dubbo Regional Council, Australian aerospace company AMSL Aero is currently testing their new long range, zero emissions, Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft at the Bodangora Airstrip in Wellington.
Should testing go well, AMSL co-founder Siobhan Lyndon said the experimental aircraft known as Vertiia could enable greater access to medical services for remote, rural and regional communities across Australia.
"Vertiia is not only safe and quiet, but it was also developed for the harsh long distance conditions in Australia. If it can work in Australia, it can work anywhere," she said.
"Unlike aeromedical aeroplanes that require a runway, the Vertiia will carry patients directly from any location straight to the hospital, significantly reducing the complexity and time often required to transport vulnerable patients.
"It will also be quieter and safer than helicopters and will eventually cost as little as a car to maintain and run, transforming aeromedical transport into a far more affordable, accessible, safer and reliable option."
Inventors say the unique design of the Vertiia - which features eight propellers on a box shaped wing - is inspired by the box kite, invented 130 years ago by Australian aeronautical pioneer Lawrence Hargrave.
The aircraft generates zero carbon emissions and will be able to carry four passengers and a pilot at a cruising speed of 300 kilometres per hour. It would take an hour to travel from Dubbo to Sydney.
Its flight range of up to 1,000 kilometres is three times that of any existing eVTOL, making the Vertiia the most efficient eVTOL in the world.
AMSL Aero hopes to commence production of the Vertiia and deliveries to customers in the aeromedical, cargo, emergency and regional air mobility sectors in 2026.
Andrew Moore, AMSL Aero CEO and Vertiia inventor, said in order to begin production of the aircraft, Vertiia will need to meet equivalent safety levels to commercial airliners; "one event in a billion flight hours, which is the safest form of transport available today".
He thanked Dubbo Regional Council for allowing the company to use the airstrip for testing.
"We are extremely grateful to Dubbo Regional Council and Mayor Mathew Dickerson for supporting the development of Vertiia as we move forward with our flight testing at pace," he said.
"The site at Bodangora meets our needs perfectly as we press on with our mission to decarbonise air transport."
Dubbo Mayor Mathew Dickerson said Bodangora is the "perfect place" for the aircraft to be tested as it is private, away from residential areas and meets all the regulations.
"It is great to be able to offer AMSL Aero an outdoor lab for air mobility technology, which is making significant progress," said Cr Dickerson.
"Being nestled between a wind farm and solar farm in the Central West Renewable Energy Zone, Bodangora lends itself well to being a testing site for a zero-carbon emission Electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
"Council has committed to making Bodangora a multi-use facility, as it is currently utilised by aircraft, drag racing and now as an outdoor testing site for AMSL Aero."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
