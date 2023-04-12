Daily Liberal
More endangered Chuditch arrive at Dubbo's Taronga Western Plains Zoo

By Newsroom
Updated April 12 2023 - 10:02am, first published 10:00am
Veterinarian Dr Kathryn Johnson checks over one of the Chuditch at the Wildlife Hospital. Picture by Rick Stevens
The quest to protect the endangered Chuditch has reached a new milestone, with 10 individuals successfully translocated from South and Western Australia to Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo to expand a critical conservation breeding program.

