Chuditch are large, high order carnivorous marsupials, one of four species of quoll in Australia and related to the Tasmanian Devil. They have a relatively short life span of only three to four years and are generally solitary outside of the breeding season. Chuditch have a short gestation of only 17-18 days and are supernumerary breeders, producing up to 50 foetuses, of which up to six can survive.