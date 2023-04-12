Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Geurie residents call on Dubbo Regional Council to fix kerb and guttering

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated April 13 2023 - 11:34am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pool of water out the front of Lionel Lodding's property. Picture supplied
The pool of water out the front of Lionel Lodding's property. Picture supplied

Having water rush through your front or backyard, into your shed and even your house is a common occurrence for the residents of Geurie and they are now calling on the council to help fix the problem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.