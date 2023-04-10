Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Rachel Condon's Brocklehurst poultry win seven awards at Sydney Royal Easter Show 2023

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated April 10 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Poultry Club secretary Rachel Condon with a Pekin she raised at her home in Brocklehurst, which went on to win the second-highest honour a chook can achieve - Reserve Grand Champion Bird of Show at the Sydney Royal Easter Show 2023. Picture supplied
Dubbo Poultry Club secretary Rachel Condon with a Pekin she raised at her home in Brocklehurst, which went on to win the second-highest honour a chook can achieve - Reserve Grand Champion Bird of Show at the Sydney Royal Easter Show 2023. Picture supplied

Brocklehurst resident Rachel Condon is only just beginning to "understand the magnitude" of what her three Pekin chooks have won at her very first Sydney Royal Easter Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.