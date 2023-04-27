Daily Liberal
News/Council

Dubbo councillors debate whether the pool management should go out for contract

By Ciara Bastow
Updated April 28 2023 - 8:28am, first published 4:30am
Lifeguards Joshua Hennessy, Savannah Dimmock and Caitlyn Semmler with pool manager Beth Shea in 2020. Picture by Belinda Soole
Lifeguards Joshua Hennessy, Savannah Dimmock and Caitlyn Semmler with pool manager Beth Shea in 2020. Picture by Belinda Soole

Despite some backlash from councillor Josh Black, Dubbo Regional Council voted in favour of calling for expressions of interest about the contract management of the Dubbo Aquatic Centres.

