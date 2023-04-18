Daily Liberal
Expressions of interest wanted for management of Dubbo, Wellington and Geurie pools

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
April 19 2023 - 5:00am
CEO Murray Wood, DRC mayor Mathew Dickerson, councillor Josh Black and deputy mayor Richard Ivey all spoke about the pool management.
Dubbo, Wellington and Geurie residents could see new management of the town's respective pools after Dubbo Regional Council called for expressions of interest in the running of the facilities.

