Excitement is building ahead of the Sing Out Choir's debut live performance this weekend.
The one-of-a-kind choir made-up of dementia patients using music as therapy will take to the stage at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Sunday.
The power of music has been "extremely positive" for the patients, their families, and carers as up to 100 members regularly go to the old Lourdes Hospital on Cobbora Road and sing along with the familiar sound of Sharon Simon's piano.
On Sunday, artist Laura Holland will depict the choir in painting as they hum curated tunes on stage with excited music coach and conductor, Camilla Ward.
Western NSW Local Health District (WNSLHD) dementia counsellor Anne Gemmell designed the Sing Out Choir last year as a specialised music therapy program.
Ms Gemmel described the music therapy as similar to a "medicine for the brain" that can assist many dementia sufferers.
"Through weekly music sessions, the Sing Out Choir provides our dementia clients with a sense of belonging and the impact has been extremely positive for both clients and carers, with notable improvements in social relationships and well-being," a WNSWLHD spokesperson said.
"Music therapy can help reduce anxiety and depression, reduce agitation, improve behavioural issues, and enhance the quality of life.
"We are seeing this every week with many people who attend our choir, many clients now recognise their favourite songs each week and know that's their time to come to the front of the room, often without the aid of their walkers.
"Caring for someone living with dementia can be very demanding and the Sing Out Choir also has extensive benefits for carers, providing them with some respite and a chance for social interaction and a sense of community.
"Many carers are now extensively involved in the Sing Out Choir as volunteers."
Dementia Australia estimates that by 2058, the number of dementia sufferers will reach more than 800,000 unless a medical breakthrough is found.
With more than 400,000 Australians currently living with it, that included younger people below the age of 50.
Dementia Australia said the illness is more common after age 65 as those impacted lose memory, intellect, social skills and physical function. The types of dementia are Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, frontotemporal and Lewy body disease.
Across the country, 1.6 million people are caring for people with dementia.
"The Sing Out Choir is an all-inclusive choir for those with dementia, their carers, family members, friends, volunteer singers, and musicians," the WNSWLHD spokesperson added.
"It brings together a community of like-minded people with similar characteristics and common interests."
Doors at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre will open at 11am on Sunday ahead of the choir's performance at 12pm.
Tickets are now sold out, however people can add their names to a waiting list at the theatre.
I began my news reporting days in western and inner west Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom. Telling all sorts of stories about people, places and events is my daily preoccupation so email me at elizabeth.frias@austcommunitymedia.com.au and I'll be in touch!
