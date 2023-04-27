Daily Liberal
Sing Out Choir set for debut live performance at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated April 27 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 11:00am
Sing Out Choir conductor and music teacher Camilla Ward in a training session with the choir members at Lourdes Hospital. Dementia counsellor Anne Gemmel (back on the left) and Sharon Simons playing the piano. Picture by Belinda Soole
Excitement is building ahead of the Sing Out Choir's debut live performance this weekend.

Journalist

I began my news reporting days in western and inner west Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom. Telling all sorts of stories about people, places and events is my daily preoccupation so email me at elizabeth.frias@austcommunitymedia.com.au and I'll be in touch!

Local News

