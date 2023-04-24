Ready, set, play!
After being devastated by flood water during last year's record rainfall event, the Orana Toy Library is ready to welcome the public to an open day at their new, permanent home.
"We're feeling very lucky and very grateful for those people in Dubbo who have come forward and helped us," Orana Toy Library coordinator Emily Bell told the Daily Liberal.
"I know there are other toy libraries in other towns in NSW and Queensland that have been affected and they haven't been able to get back on their feet like we have."
In October, the toy library's old home underneath the Macquarie Regional Library on Talbragar Street was inundated with flood water a quarter of a metre deep. While the toys on the shelves were able to be saved, many family favourites had to be disposed of.
This was the second time the toy library had been hit by major flooding after a similar event in 2016.
"I don't know the exact number [we lost] but because they were large toys it was about $12,000 worth of physical toys. The water just came in at the bottom so it was the larger items on the floor we've been working to replace," said Ms Bell.
"We've replaced a lot of it now and got some updated toys like water tables and bikes and little ride-on cars and scooters."
After the 2022 flood there was an outpouring of support from the community and local businesses for the toy library.
The library was able to reopen to members shortly after the flood thanks to a local couple who let them use a west Dubbo retail space they owned as a temporary home.
And, many of the toys which had to be discarded were able to be replaced with newer toys thanks to grant money from Buninyong School as Community Centre and ORISCON.
Even the library's insurance company BurMac Insurance Solutions - who were unable to pay out on the claim due to the building being on a flood plain - came forward to make a "large donation" to the library.
But, with flood damage rendering their old home unusable for the foreseeable future, finding a new, permanent home was the biggest challenge. Fortunately, Connecting Community Services had a perfect spot in mind.
"That was our major issue, we can't really have toys if we don't really have anywhere to serve our members and be open," said Ms Bell.
"Connecting Community Services have supplied us with the location we're at now, part of the old CWA building. When Michelle showed me the rooms I was very relieved that we could settle in somewhere and not have to worry about that from month to month.
"You want to be able to be somewhere where the parents can come in with their kids and the kids can have a little look and play and feel comfortable."
To celebrate finding a new home, the toy library is holding an open day on Saturday, April 29 and is inviting all parents in the community to bring their children along to try out the toys.
"We have been open for our members for a month or so here but we needed a bit of time to buy some of the newer, bigger toys and make ourselves at home a bit more," she said.
"We're looking forward to showing off what we've got and what being part of a toy library is like.
"It's good for families who can't always afford to buy new toys but great for families who care about sustainability and don't want to buy as much either.
"We even have a few grandparent members, if they don't want to keep toys in their house permanently, they can come and stock up before grandchildren come."
The open day will be held from 10am to 12pm this Saturday, April 29 at the Orana Toy Library at 83 Wingewarra street.
