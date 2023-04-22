You're never too old to start pursuing your dreams, that's the message ex-nurse Alli Butler hopes to spread when she brings her award-nominated fringe show to Dubbo.
Before giving up her day job to pursue her dreams of the limelight, Ms Butler worked as a nurse at the Sydney Opera House for many years, tending to the "headaches, depressed rants and ingrown toenails" of international superstars.
Now Ms Butler - originally from Western Australia's wheatbelt - is a regular on the fringe festival circuit and excited to be coming to Dubbo for the first time.
"I actually love regional touring, I feel regional audiences are always really appreciative of shows - there's more of a community in regional areas compared to cities so sometimes it's easier to find your audience," she told the Daily Liberal.
"I'm a country girl, I grew up on a farm - I was actually in Western Australia from October to January harvesting on my cousin's farm. I really get that whole wheat, canola, sheep lifestyle and I really understand the people.
"Country people are up for a laugh, they don't take themselves quite as seriously as people in the city."
As part of the Dubbo Fringe Festival, Ms Butler will be performing her one-woman show '40 Year Old Popstar' at the Dubbo RSL Theatrette on Thursday, April 27.
She says the show has "something for everyone" and combines stand-up comedy with songs that are sometimes funny and at other times genuine original pop songs.
"I spent time doing stand up comedy and then I spent time as a singer songwriter, and I got to the point where, when I did stand up comedy I'd miss the music and when I did music I'd miss the silliness, so I decided to put the two together in the one show," she explains.
"It seems to work having the mix of both. I think when you go to shows and it's all one genre it can get a bit exhausting - this show brings a few different levels in which is enjoyable for people."
The show has already won over audiences around regional Western Australia, at Perth's Fringe World and at the 2022 Sydney Fringe Festival, where it was nominated for Best in Musical Theatre and Cabaret.
Taking inspiration from her own life, Ms Butler's stand up pokes fun at her time spent as a nurse, her life as a mum, the pressures there are to keep up with society's standards of beauty and - of course - her admittedly ambitious dreams of pop-stardom.
"My show's definitely not for a conservative audience. My mum told all her church friends to come along to the show and I thought 'that's not the target audience mum' but it's bums on seats," she laughed.
Tickets for '40 Year Old Popstar' can be bought for $30 from 123Tix. The show will start at 7.30pm and is suitable for ages 18 and above only.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
