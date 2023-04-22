Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Alli Butler brings award-nominated cabaret show '40 Year Old Popstar' to Dubbo Fringe Festival

AH
By Allison Hore
April 22 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alli Butler will be performing her one-woman show at the Dubbo RSL as part of the Dubbo Fringe Festival. Picture supplied
Alli Butler will be performing her one-woman show at the Dubbo RSL as part of the Dubbo Fringe Festival. Picture supplied

You're never too old to start pursuing your dreams, that's the message ex-nurse Alli Butler hopes to spread when she brings her award-nominated fringe show to Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.