As a senior soil scientist with CarbonLink, new Dubbo resident Chioma Igwenagu has a huge job on her shoulders.
The company she works for specialises in helping farmers on soil carbon farming to grow food efficiently while mitigating the effects of changing weather patterns, particularly destructive droughts.
They work alongside the agriculture industry to attain its share in Australia's legislated policy to cut by 43 per cent its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and eventually zero by 2050.
Mrs Igwenagu, her engineer husband Sochukwuma, and their three young daughters moved to Dubbo last year.
Originally from Nigeria, her interest in further studying sustainability in agriculture practices after completing the Bachelor of Soils Science from the University of Nigeria and Master in Environmental Studies at the Massey University in New Zealand led her and Sochukwuma to settle in Australia.
"The whole world is talking about climate change so it ticked my interest and linkages to sustainable agriculture.
"I came from the sub-tropical region of Nigeria where it can get hotter above 35 degrees, and it can get too wet at a particular time.
"We have beautiful nature and climate but it raises questions about how we manage that. The older the soil [we utilise for farming] the less nutrients there are."
The family resided in Richmond NSW to obtain her PhD in soil biology and chemistry at the Institute for the Environment of the Western Sydney University's Hawkesbury campus.
Mrs Igwenagu was among the 49 locals who became Australian citizens at the Australia Day celebration in Dubbo last January.
In her work, responses from farmers so far have been encouraging, Mrs Igwenagu said, as the population grows and demand for food supply become intense, science and technology provide the answers.
When farmers adopt CarbonLink's technology-driven practices backed by the primary industries and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), they can qualify to earn carbon credit units converted into dollars.
Farmers can earn 100 units of carbon credit equivalent to 100 tonnes of carbon they were able to sequester from the atmosphere, and it is documented and evidenced before their credits are approved.
"What we do is help farmers measure the amount of carbon on their soil and teach them soil management depending on what is favourable to them to reduce emissions," Mrs Igwenagu said.
"In this process, they grow crops and maintain natural vegetation better so it's a positive change and they get rewarded with carbon units.
"We recently did a webinar with farmers and had a huge turnout. There was a lot of interest, farmers are coming up with conversations around soil carbon farming."
But she admits some farming communities are skeptical and it was their "role to help in training farmers understand the science behind carbon sequestration in ways that work for them".
As a young student in Nigeria, Mrs Igwenagu participated in the National Youth Core Studies to learn about integrating with other ethnic tribes with different languages, religions, and traditions.
She chose to study how regions with expanding populations grow food, manage soil health and assess the environmental impacts of mining practices.
Given the opportunity to live and work in Australia through CarbonLink, she said enabled her to pursue broader research in cropping and livestock.
The Australian Meat and Livestock Corporation, the Australian Dairy Industry, and WSU assisted in completing her game-changing research on soil carbon farming.
"We have millions of hectares utilised for agriculture so the potential to trap more carbon and lock them out of the atmosphere is huge," Mrs Igwenagu said.
"This research in partnership with the government and industries can only improve with interest from farmers as science is making revelations for their future.
"In science, knowledge is never enough, we always try to find better ways, it's about using artificial technology to reduce the cost of technology applications."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
