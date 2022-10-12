Floodwater has destroyed much of the Orana Toy Library, situated underneath the Macquarie Regional Library building on Talbragar Street.
Water, a quarter of a meter deep, covered the premises on Sunday, with coordinator Emily Bell saying a category three assessment meant almost everything had to go into the skip bin.
"We need to get all flooring out, walls cut back and replaced, cabinets [on the floor] need to go and be replaced," Mrs Bell said.
"So basically gutted and start again, its a very big job...If we had warnings previously, we'd clear everything out. But this time, it all came too quick."
Ms Bell said most of the toys were on the floor when floodwater, contaminated with sewage and bacteria-laden particles, seeped into the premises.
"Water went into the train sets, cars, scooters, all of them, except toys on the shelves. We've taken out toys that were on the shelves so they don't get mould."
The water damage assessor and repairer Steven Gower was on the premises when the Daily Liberal visited.
"The carpets are non-restorable from floodwater...a lot of people don't realise floodwater is the equivalent to sewage or Category 3 damage which is blackwater," Mr Gower said.
"All of those carpets need to go because it's contaminated. In floodwater, the water contains pathogens, fertiliser from paddocks, dead animals, sewerage, and a lot of other things.
"I am astounded to see kids swimming in floodwater, they don't understand the ramifications that could be caused."
Explaining the categories, Mr Gower said category 1 is clean water, category 2 is grey water [or recycled water] and category 3 is sewerage flood water.
The categories are a world standard which are applied for assessment that leads to cleaning and restoration after water damage.
Mrs Bell said they are storing the remaining toys in their garages because the repair will take some time. The library won't be able to operate until the clean-up and renovations are completed.
"We have nowhere else to go at the moment, we're all volunteers. If there is anywhere local businesses and individuals can help, we're trying to ask for favors," Mrs Bell said.
There are 40 families currently using the toy libraries lending facilities.
"In the long term, we would love toy donations and for the short term, we need help to get back up on our feet and rebuild."
Mrs Bell, a local pharmacist and pilates teacher said they are appealing to the community and anyone who can help to email them at oranatoylibrary@gmail.com.
