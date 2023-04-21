Daily Liberal
Our History

Anne Watts preserves stories of Dunedoo's ANZACs in new book 'Lest We Forget: The Servicemen & Women of Dunedoo'

By Allison Hore
Updated April 23 2023 - 9:24am, first published April 22 2023 - 5:00am
When Dunedoo history buff Anne Watts released the first edition of her book more than twenty years ago the wounds of the Vietnam War were still too raw for many local veterans to want to share their stories.

