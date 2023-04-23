Dubbo resident Megan Harrison cared for both her parents after they developed dementia, and she is hoping a new community alliance will help make the town a better place for her family and others affected by dementia.
Ms Harrison has joined the newly-formed Dementia Friendly Alliance, a network of community members, groups and businesses who have banded together on a shared mission to make Dubbo more dementia-friendly.
After they developed dementia, both Ms Harrison's parents lived with her family for 11 years before being transferred to residential aged care.
Ms Harrison's father, Kevin Wallace, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's type dementia before he passed away. Before he was diagnosed, he cared for Ms Harrison's mother, Fay Wallace, who was diagnosed with Vascular and Alzheimer's type dementia, and now lives in the Memory Ward at Kintyre Living.
Because dementia is in the brain and can't be seen - and individuals sometimes "present" well, for example being well-dressed - people are "so quick to judge if they fumble their words, or are slow to pay money at the checkout", Ms Harrison said.
"If people were more inclined to stop and think 'hey, maybe this person needs some of my time and patience', it would have made things easier," she told the Daily Liberal.
"Also, because [my parents] were placed into [residential aged care], there were whispers about how 'premature it was', because they looked so well. Ignorance is bliss!"
Ms Harrison wanted to be a voice for her parents and others living with dementia in Dubbo.
"This was the main reason I joined the alliance in the first place - it was the least I could do for two people who had contributed so much to their communities over the years. To be able to validate their life and their shared experiences," Ms Harrison said.
She said awareness around dementia is "still quite limited in most communities", so in her view, the alliance aims to create a community where a person living with dementia "feels understood, accepted but most of all included".
"It is imperative to include the voices of people living with dementia as their experiences will assist the change within the community," Ms Harrison said.
"The goal is to encourage and support organisations, businesses, community groups and individuals to make practical changes that have a positive impact on people living with dementia and their carers."
The alliance held its first bi-monthly meeting on Thursday, March 2, and people from the community are invited to get involved.
Dubbo Regional Council is part of the alliance, and Community Development Officer, seniors and people with disability, Rusan Hill, said alliance membership is open to anyone with an interest in dementia, including people living with dementia, "as they can provide valuable insights and contributions to the group and future alliance activities".
"As the alliance is new, action plans are still being developed. However the Alliance has put together a list of things it will be undertaking around the Dubbo community," Ms Hill told the Liberal.
"These include public awareness and education, audits to rate dementia friendliness of local businesses, environmental considerations such as care facilities and education and special events.
"We want to build a dementia friendly community via community education among the general public, businesses, schools and people who have family members with a dementia diagnosis."
Dementia Australia research during the past five years reveals a lack of awareness and understanding about dementia persists in the Australian community.
Belinda Curtis, National Manager, Dementia-Friendly Communities, said limited knowledge and understanding about dementia can have widespread repercussions.
"Most significantly, it may result in people with dementia, their families and carers experiencing stigma and discrimination in a wide range of settings from home, community and retail spaces to the health care sector," Ms Curtis told the Liberal.
"A dementia-friendly community is a community of any size where people with dementia are understood, respected, supported and empowered.
"In a dementia-friendly community, people committed to making change come together. They create a more inclusive, supportive and welcoming place where everyone can thrive."
Ms Curtis said dementia-friendly communities play a vital role in encouraging inclusivity, respecting the rights of people with dementia and facilitating access to the services, supports, activities and spaces to which every Australian is entitled.
"We're excited that Dubbo is joining communities around the country by forming a dementia alliance and taking these first steps toward becoming more dementia-friendly," Ms Curtis said.
Anyone interested in joining the Dementia Friendly Alliance can contact Dementia Care Navigator Megan Harrison, on 6809 8172 or Community Development Officer, Seniors and People with Disabilities Rusan Hill, on 6801 4410.
An all-inclusive choir, called The Sing Out Choir, which embraces those impacted by dementia, will be performing on Sunday, April 30 at noon at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Tickets are $10 at the door or online. Find out more at www.drtcc.com.au/whats-on/sing-out-choir
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
