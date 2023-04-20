Welcome to the Winter Warm-up, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber. The pair will look at what's happening within sport in and around Dubbo in 2023.
Two of the best and most fiery forwards in bush footy going head-to-head, new signings facing old clubs, and shock round one winners eager to prove themselves.
Yes, it's only round two of the winter sporting season but we are in for a massive weekend.
Not only are some of the best teams in the western area league, union and football competitions going head-to-head, but these matches will definitely give us an idea of what's ahead in the coming months.
That's right, it's only the second round but I'm labelling a number of matches involving Dubbo teams as crucial.
READ ALSO:
It's never too early to stamp your authority on a competition and it's never too early to throw some predictions around.
So here we go.
Get to Apex Oval on Sunday if you can. Cancel family lunches, the Sunday afternoon drive can wait, and the fish aren't going to be biting.
You'll want to watch Jack Kavanagh and Clay Priest go head-to-head.
Simply, they're two of the best footy players in the western area. They were teammates for the Western Rams just a few weeks ago but that won't mean much on Sunday.
Mudgee are tipped by many, myself included, as the team to beat in the Peter McDonald Premiership this season. They're a settled team with an experienced core group and in Priest and Jack Littlejohn they have two former NRL players in the lineup. Handy.
But there was a lot to like about Macquarie in round one. The Raiders smashed a battling Orange CYMS side but it was the manner of the win which was so impressive.
Kavanagh and his fellow forwards bashed CYMS early on and set the tone. That's something their keen to do all season.
For a number of years now Macquarie have promised a huge amount and played some fantastic footy at times but fallen short when it really matters.
On Saturday, we'll get our first indication whether they're the real deal. Win, or even push Mudgee the entire way, and I think it will be safe to already label them genuine premiership contenders.
As for Priest and Kavanagh? All you need to know is Priest got sent off for throwing punches while on Western Rams duty while an official on duty at Orange last weekend he heard Kavanagh threaten to knock out a CYMS player.
Bring it on.
Another match which will give us a real insight into this season is the Wellington Cowboys v Bathurst St Pat's.
Your ACM sports team did ladder predictions before round one and put Wellington last. I already regret that. Some smart signings have boosted the Cowboys and they're already miles better than they were last year.
Finals still seems a big ask but they've got a great chance to make people sit up and take notice this weekend when they play a Bathurst St Pat's side fancied by many to be a contender this season.
Pat's beat Nyngan by just one point in round one and if the Cowboys muscle up in defence again and produce a strong showing, you just never know.
As for Dubbo CYMS, they won 60-0 last week and this week travel to Lithgow to take on a Workies side which was beaten by Wellington in round one. Mercy rule again, anyone?
If Kavanagh and Priest is the blockbuster battle of the weekend, Tim Beach v Josh Bass is the friendly rivalry.
Former Dubbo Kangaroo Josh Bass will face his old side when he and the Orange Emus come to town on Saturday.
When speaking to Beach after the Blowes Clothing Cup round one win over Orange City last weekend, he was already looking forward to the showdown with Bass.
Beach described his former Roos and Central West teammate as a bit of a brother and the two are likely to face-off on Saturday as they're both expected to play in the centres.
Expect come banter to be thrown around but it won't distract both sets of players from an important match.
A bit like the previously mentioned Raiders, the Roos haven't been a serious premiership threat in recent years.
Round one's win over Orange City was impressive but the Lions have been the competition cellar-dwellers in recent years.
A home win over Emus would certainly get people talking a bit more.
The talk from the Roos so far this season is great. Word is there's a better mood, more mateship and a more united club feel around things.
What that says for previous regimes, especially the one run by former Super Rugby player Beau Robinson, is an interesting thought.
In the New Holland Cup, the Dubbo Rhinos are at home to CSU Bathurst.
The new-look Rhinos were beaten by the Narromine Gorillas in round one last weekend.
You can't make too much of a round one loss but, in my opinion, there were some worrying signs for the Rhinos.
The club has worked so hard to rid itself of an image of one that has no discipline, regularly fights, and it constantly carded.
It's been a lot better the last year or two, without being perfect, but there was clear frustration within the team at Narromine.
Two different players were carded and there just seemed to be a little direction and leadership lacking on the field.
Coach Doug Sandry wasn't too worried and he's a good and experienced enough coach to not let things get out of control at all.
But, given CSU is expected to be the big battler this season, a win on Saturday feels needed.
Who saw last weekend's results coming?
Dubbo FC, the perennial big hitters of Dubbo football suffered a 2-0 loss at home while Orana Spurs and Macquarie United, sides which both missed finals and, in the case of the latter, collected the wooden spoon last year, were big winners.
It was impressive stuff and they were both good value for those wins.
But again, the challenge for those sides is to prove their a different beast to their 2022 versions.
Injuries and disruptions didn't help Spurs but their inconsistency was remarkable at times while Macquarie United just didn't have the depth to be any kind of threat.
Things already look different but early season road trips on Saturday are a test.
Spurs travel to Bathurst to take on 75 while Macquarie United makes the trip to Orange to take on Waratahs.
Victories in those games and they're definite finals contenders this season.
As for Dubbo FC, they'll be desperate to bounce back when they take on Barnstoneworth United in Orange.
Don't worry about the Bulls though. Panorama are the real deal this season and wily Scott Fox knows he just needs his side playing its best when it matters.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.