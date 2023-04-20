Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Justin Carney among those fans bans after fiery Albury Thunder-Tumut Blues clash

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 20 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Thunder playing coach Justin Carney faces a 12 match suspension if convicted following Sunday's heated clash with Tumut. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury Thunder playing coach Justin Carney faces a 12 match suspension if convicted following Sunday's heated clash with Tumut. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury Thunder could be without new captain-coach Justin Carney after celebrations following their surprise win over Tumut were marred by several charges handed down by the New South Wales Rugby League match review committee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.