Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Western Premier League 2023: Dubbo sides Orana Spurs and Macquarie United score round one wins

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated April 17 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

During the first half of last season the fun factor just wasn't there for Orana Spurs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.