It's time for kick-off: Your 2023 Western Premier League preview

The opening whistle of the new Western Premier League will sound this Saturday and we're here to take a look at the eight clubs all battling to be crowned the Central West's top team.
It will be the fourth season of the competition since it made its return from an eight year hiatus, and while we're down on numbers this season we're certainly not down on quality.
Across the board there's been plenty of player movements, interesting acquisitions and exciting matchups that we're all looking forward to seeing unfold as the season progresses.
We've asked coaches what their expectations are like for the season, where they can improve and who you should be keeping a close eye on throughout 2023.
Last season: 4th (Finals second round)
Coach: Duncan Logan
Where they can improve: Defensively, Barnies proved difficult to get through but on the other end of the field they sometimes struggled to convert.
That defence still reigned supreme to help the side record an 11-game unbeaten run on their path towards a fourth place finish at the season's end.
Logan said that this season will be all about building up play methodically and making the most of chances in front of goal.
"We played our best football when we were patient and maintained possession. We don't want to be forcing things," he said.
"Another big thing was our finishing. We were creating a lot of chances but we weren't clinical enough in the final third."
Gains: Daniel Casey, Jacob Norcott, Duncan McLean (Orange CYMS), Cooper Bingham (Orange CYMS)
Losses: Alex Elliot (Panorama FC), Jackson Fuda (Panorama FC), Kenny McCall
Players to watch: Once again it's two of the cornerstones of the Barnies defence that are expected to lead the way for their side.
"I think Josh Ward and Grant Koch will be big for us this year. They'll be our main two strengths and we'll look to build off them," Logan said.
"They'll be playing in our defence. We were hard to break down there last year."
Last season: 3rd (Qualifying finalist)
Coach: Mark Comerford
Where can they improve: One of the main messages for the team this season is converting drawn games into wins.
Bathurst '75 had a great first season back in the competition as they played in the finals series but they want to avoid letting maximum points get away from them.
"We were undefeated for the first part of the season but we had a lot of draws, so we want to turn those into wins and be in a better position towards the end of the season," returning coach Mark Comerford said.
"It was still good to finish third but we want to be dictating things rather than waiting for other results to decide our position. We want to get off to another good start but we don't want to be giving away points when we should have had three.
Gains: Callum Weafer (CSU), Josh Brown (Eglinton), Tom Judge (Eglinton), Jack Press (Collegians)
Losses: Agieg Aluk (Waratahs), Athaui Aluk (Waratahs), Damien Booth (local first grade), Matt Beattie (rugby league), Toma Curry (University), Riley Comerford (Sydney)
Players to watch: Comerford has his eye on the quartet of new players who are all taking the step up to WPL after playing in last year's Bathurst District Football first grade competition.
"It'll be interesting to see how those new guys go. Josh has got a bit of Western experience and Jack has NPL experience from his time in Sydney," he said.
"They're ones that we're really keen to see how they go and how they work with the existing players from last year."
Last season: 5th (Qualifying finalist)
Coach: Scott Fox
Where can they improve: Bulls performed the best of any Dubbo-based club in 2022 but it was still considered a poor season by their own high standards.
Bowing out of the competition in the semi-finals has left the side very hungry for more success in 2022, with another WPL title on their mind.
"Squad depth was a big issue, have a bigger squad play a few new first graders to help back up," Fox said.
"We weren't happy with lack of chances we created, and lots of goals came from counter attacks last year. We've been working on keeping pressure up on opposition and attacking shape.
"With five new players in the squad we've started again in lots of areas but very happy with progress so far in pre-season.
"We definitely not where we want to be yet but feel like we've made some good progress in pre-season."
Gains: Matt Parish (RSL), Jake Veech (Newtown), Max Nina, Nigel Hepson, Kye Matterson
Losses: James Leonard, Brayden Smith, Luke Prentice
Players to watch: "Nigel Hepson is the player to watch. Has been a vital link in our midfield during pre-season," Fox said.
"Jake Veech has been most impressive and probably going to be one of our best this year.
"Unsurprisingly, Kane Settree has been winning everything in our preseason. Hoping to take some pressure off him and get him some space in the midfield."
Last season: 11th
Coach: Daniel Gilholme
Where they can improve: It was a rebuilding season for Macquarie in 2022, with the club finishing at the bottom of the WPL ladder after a one-win campaign.
But with former NPL 1 star Jamie Lobb now in the squad as captain, there is a lot of optimism around the young side this year with their new coach looking forward to getting stuck in.
"Last season we struggled to keep the same team on the pitch each week," he said.
"Keeping everyone fit and available will be on priority to get results this season."
Gains: Jamie Lobb, Jayden Barber, Ben Michaelis, Mitch Kramer
Losses: None
Players to watch: "Brooklyn Crain has been one of the standouts in pre-season training," he said.
"He looks to have new energy and focus on his game this season."
Last season: 7th
Coach: Ben Manson
Where they can improve: Heading into last season, many thought Spurs would be the team to beat after a breakout 2021 campaign before COVID-19 ended the competition early.
But, it wasn't to be.
The started a bit slow last year and it is one area they are looking to work on in the first few weeks of the new season.
"For us to improve from last year, just consistency and a good start to the season which may be hard as we play the reigning premiers in round one," Manson said.
"We just got off to a slow start in 2022 and left it too late."
Gains: Jake Grady (Newcastle)
Losses: Justin Gibson
Players to watch: "I think the young players to watch would still be Brad Boney-Chillie, Archie Kater, Jesse Fee and Luke McClure," he said.
"I believe they could go far in football if they get picked up at a higher level, mainly because they are young and hungry to succeed.
"If I had to pick our 'key player' who never gets enough recognition it would be Connor McDonald."
Last season: 1st (Premiers)
Coach: Justin Splithof
Where they can improve: It's difficult for a defending premier team to find many areas to pick apart, so for Splithof it's about continuing to play efficient and clean football.
The team showed their composure to win last season's grand final over Panorama FC despite being down a player at the time they scored the extra-time winner.
They're the team who have undergone the most significant amount of change to their squad but you'd be brave to bet on this new side not being able to get in a hurry.
"We want to play an attractive brand of football," Splithof said.
"We've got some technically skilled footballers coming into the team this year, and they'll certainly be able to help with that."
Gains: Nathan Williams (Wales), Jack Williams (Wales), Ashley Beacal (Wales), Agieg Aluk (Bathurst '75), Michael Fitness (Melbourne)
Losses: Tim Davison, Ryan Sinclair, Jack Sinclair, Guy Burgess, Craig Sugden
Players to watch: "I think we'll see some big things out of Hugh Thornhill this year. He got into the squad of the year last year and he's set himself a goal to be player of the year," Splithof said.
"He's a pretty determined kid and I think he's got all the tools to make that happen.
"I think Agieg will contribute goals again and hopefully we can increase his tally on last year."
Last season: 2nd (Grand finalists)
Coaches: Ricky Guihot and Tony Clancy
Where can they improve: "Win the grand final this time."
Co-coach Ricky Guihot was rather to the point with this one, and it goes to show how pleased in general he was with his side's efforts leading up until the last game of the 2022 season.
The team began last season with 10 straight unbeaten games and despite a couple of late season stumbles they continued to look like one of the form teams heading into the grand final.
The season ended in a nightmare way for the Goats who went down to Tahs in the grand final, when they gave up the winning goal despite having a one-man advantage.
Panorama brings in a relatively similar squad for the new season so they'll be maintaining a high level of expectations for their campaign.
"The biggest thing is that we've got to forget what happened last year and start again," Guihot said.
"We need to put that behind us and remember that a lot of the sides will look completely different this year
Gains: Jackson Fuda (Barnstoneworth United), Alex Elliot (Barnstoneworth United)
Losses: Brent Osborne (injury), Ryan Campbell (injury)
Players to watch: Steve Long enjoyed a big season for the Goats last year and Guihot expects he can take another leap forward in 2023.
"I think Stevie is a really, really good player. He brings so much to the side and he's always challenging people to be better," he said.
"The inclusion and Jackson and Alex will be big. Chris Davis will have another big year in goals but I'm expecting Steve to have a very good year."
Last season: 6th (Preliminary finalists)
Coach: Meaghan Kempson
Where they can improve: Parkes played some of their best football when it mattered most during the 2022 season, nearly charging from sixth on the table to a grand final appearance over a memorable month of finals action.
Kempson said that while it was great to experience that magical run through the finals it would be far more beneficial for her side to bring that level of play throughout a full campaign.
"If we had of put ourselves in a better position prior to finals, instead of sneaking in and having to go four from four away fixtures we potentially could have been one of those teams in the grand final," she said.
"We were too complacent mid year and probably lacked a bit of commitment with the away games. A short season suits us perfectly fine and that's something the boys have been more than happy to commit to."
Gains: Blake Medlyn, Brayden Quick (Bathurst '75), Lachlan Vasconcelos, Brodie Hodges
Losses: Brent Morgan
Players to watch: "I think Blake Medlyn is going to be the X factor for us this year," Kempson said.
"If he's on, and consistently performing at the level that we know he can, then he's going to be the difference."
