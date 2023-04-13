He may not have been at the club all that long but Andy Leathem has already made an impression on the Dubbo Kangaroos and has one of their two club captains for this season.
Leathem and Ferguson Cup star Jean Littlewood were appointed in the roles ahead of round one of the Central West Rugby season which kicks off on Saturday.
All Roos sides except for Colts will face Orange City at Pride Park while the underage outfit will take on Mudgee.
For Leathem, he couldn't be prouder to be named one of the club's leaders for 2023.
"It's pretty unreal, I've only been at the club for three years," he said.
"There is a really good feel about the club, we probably nearly have enough for two third grade teams."
On the field, Leathem is first grade's starting hooker, a role which he filled all of last season in a side which made it through the semi-finals before being knocked out by Orange Emus.
While he might not be running out on Saturday, the Roos forward will be doing all he can from the sideline.
"I'm out this week injured but I'll be over there supporting," he said.
"In first grade, we've got a good mix of new and old players coming in which is good.
"It will be interesting to see how everyone goes, across the park every team looks really strong."
The first grade side has been somewhat unlucky in recent years with a host of injuries hitting them at key times, forcing players to back up regularly.
Central West flyhalf Josh Bass has made the move to Orange but the club might have a replacement already with Kaiden Hill moving to the Roos after leaving the Dubbo Rhinos.
Apart from a few small changes, Leathem is confident the first grade side should look very strong for round one.
"We aren't losing many players and we will try to get better," he said.
"Hopefully we can be at the big dance at the end of the year, we can only do that with a strong third grade all the way through to first grade.
"It's pretty exciting times at the moment."
Leathem will be one of the two figureheads now at the club from a playing point of view at least and has already got a few ideas in mind on what he wants to bring to the role.
"I just want to be able to make everyone feel included, if they have any ideas or get things across I can help them do that," he said.
"I want to help keep building the culture within the club itself which we started a few years ago and it is building.
"I hope we can make it as inclusive as we can which we are certainly doing at the moment."
Kick off for the first grade clash is at 3:15pm.
