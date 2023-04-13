Daily Liberal
Andy Leathem has been named as one of the Dubbo Kangaroos' two club captains

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
April 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Dubbo Kangaroos hooker Andy Leathem has been named the men's club captain for 2023. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Dubbo Kangaroos hooker Andy Leathem has been named the men's club captain for 2023. Picture by Amy McIntyre

He may not have been at the club all that long but Andy Leathem has already made an impression on the Dubbo Kangaroos and has one of their two club captains for this season.

