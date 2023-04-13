Daily Liberal
Nyngan captain-coach James Tuitahi to miss start of Peter McDonald Premiership due to injury

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated April 13 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:30pm
The Nyngan Tigers' 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) hopes have taken a blow before a ball has been kicked as captain-coach James Tuitahi has been ruled out for up to two months.

