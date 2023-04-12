Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Players to watch in the 2023 western league tag competition

Nick Guthrie
AW
Riley Krause
By Nick Guthrie, Anya Whitelaw, and Riley Krause
· Updated April 13 2023 - 9:48am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year marks the first time clubs from Group 11 and Group 10 will compete in the one western-wide league tag competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.