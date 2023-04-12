Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

A look at the Macquarie Raiders ahead of the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated April 12 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie Raiders star Filisone Pauta (pictured) will get first crack in the halves alongside Harry Kempston this season. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Macquarie Raiders star Filisone Pauta (pictured) will get first crack in the halves alongside Harry Kempston this season. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Ahead of the Peter McDonald Premiership season proper kicking off on April 15, we're taking a look at each of the clubs in the Group 11 conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.