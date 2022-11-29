Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Draft draw for Western's 2023 four-grade competition on track to be released before December

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
November 29 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie Raiders prop Colt Ure and his teammates could have their 2023 draw prior to Christmas. Picture by Amy McIntyre.

WESTERN Division clubs are expected to have an early present to enjoy this holiday season, with NSW Rugby League confirming that a publicly-released draft draw for the new four-grade competition should be out before Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.