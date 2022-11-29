WESTERN Division clubs are expected to have an early present to enjoy this holiday season, with NSW Rugby League confirming that a publicly-released draft draw for the new four-grade competition should be out before Christmas.
The Peter McDonald Premiership (first grade) and Tom Nelson Shield (under 18s) brought clubs from the two groups together in 2022, and now reserve grade and league tag teams will come together for the 2023 season.
The idea of bringing the reserve grade and league tag into a combined Group 10 and 11 competition was first floated midway through the 2022 season by Group 11, though that proposal was met with uncertainty from some Group 10 clubs.
Group 11 clubs stated at their AGM that clubs must field teams in all four grades in order to take part in 2023 Western competitions (although Nyngan Tigers recently raised concerns over this decision), while Group 10 has pushed for more flexibility for clubs who cannot field four sides.
Consultations with clubs continues to take place as a draw is currently taking shape.
NSW Rugby League regional manager for Western, Tim Del Guzzo, said plans are still on track for a draw to arrive in December.
"The goal is to have the draw released prior to Christmas," he said.
"We would like to give a hard date however, given the recent flood crisis affecting some of our clubs, we will give them as much time as they need for feedback on any proposed draws. In saying that, our timelines for a draw release are on track.
"We've had very positive input and some great ideas coming out of the Peter McDonald Premiership clubs which has been helpful."
Del Guzzo said bringing all four teams together on the same day will be a boost for all clubs.
"Obviously, NSWRL are highly supportive of any changes that support the aspirations of clubs and leagues in Western NSW," he said.
"Following on from the success of the first grade and under 18s competitions this season, it's the logical next step to bring all four grades into the competition.
"The fully integrated competition will have a positive impact for clubs with supporters being able to see all four grades play together each week."
Del Guzzo believes that, following feedback received from clubs and players, that only small changes need to be made to the competition's setup.
He was buoyed by what he heard across the course of the 2022 season.
"The feedback from participating clubs was overall in the positive. Particularly, the quality of the football played in the Peter McDonald Premiership and Tom Nelson Shield was seen as an improvement on previous seasons," he said.
"Most clubs thought the competition was a success and only minor changes were needed to take it to an even higher level in 2023. And I couldn't agree more with those sentiments."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
