Saturday, April 15
BATHURST ST PAT'S v NYNGAN TIGERS
Jack Arrow Oval, Bathurst
Blues Tag Western Premiership
Bathurst St Pat's 56 def Nyngan Tigresses 0
Tom Nelson Premiership Under 18s
Western Premiership Reserve Grade
Bathurst St Pat's 30 def Nyngan Tigers 14
Peter McDonald Premiership First Grade
Sunday, April 16
DUBBO CYMS v BATHURST PANTHERS
Apex Oval, Dubbo
Blues Tag
Dubbo CYMS 22 def Bathurst Panthers 10
Under 18s
Dubbo CYMS 36 def Bathurst Panthers 10
Reserve Grade
Bathurst Panthers 30 def Dubbo CYMS 28
First Grade
WELLINGTON COWBOYS v LITHGOW WORKIES WOLVES
Kennard Park, Wellington
Blues Tag
Lithgow Workies Wolves 28 def Wellington Cowboys 10
First Grade
ORANGE CYMS v MACQUARIE RAIDERS
Wade Park, Orange
Blues Tag
Orange CYMS 32 def Macquarie Raidettes 0
Under 18s
Orange CYMS 48 def Macquarie Raiders 12
Reserve Grade
First Grade
PARKES SPACEMEN v ORANGE HAWKS
Jock Colley Field, Parkes
First Grade
Parkes Spacemen 40 def Orange Hawks 14
PARKES SPACEMEN v COWRA MAGPIES
Jock Colley Field, Parkes
Blues Tag
Parkes Spacecats 18 def Cowra Magpies 16
Under 18s
Parkes Spacemen 54 def Cowra Magpies 12
Reserve Grade
Cowra Magpies 22 def Parkes Spacemen 10
BLAYNEY BEARS v ORANGE HAWKS
King George Oval, Blayney
Blues Tag
Orange Hawks 28 def Blayney 4
Reserve Grade
Blayney 40 def Orange Hawks 10
MUDGEE DRAGONS v FORBES MAGPIES
Glen Willow Sports Complex, Mudgee
Blues Tag
Forbes Magpies 22 def Mudgee Dragons 14
Under 18s
Forbes Magpies 30 def Mudgee Dragons 22
Reserve grade
Mudgee Dragons 24 def Forbes Magpies 12
First Grade (played Saturday, April 1)
PRE-SEASON KNOCKOUT
Saturday, April 15
Preliminary Round
Gulgong 20 defeated Gilgandra 6, Narromine 16 defeated Coonabarabran 10, Coonamble 12 defeated Dunedoo 6, Cobar 8 defeated Baradine 6, Binnaway 18 defeated Gulgong 16.
Repecharge Games
Dunedoo 16 defeated Coonabarabran 4, Gilgandra and Baradine drew 12 all with Gilgandra advancing due to being the first scorer, Dunedoo 14 defeated Gulgong 6.
Repercharge Final
Gilgandra defeated Dunedoo
Knockout Games
Narromine 12 defeated Coonamble 8, Cobar 10 defeated Binnaway 4
Final
Cobar 16 defeated Narromine 6
BLOWES CLOTHING CUP
First Grade
BATHURST BULLDOGS 25 (Jason Corliss, Peter Fitzsimmons, Jarrod Zuvela tries; Kurt Weekes 2 conversions; Kurt Weekes two penalties) defeated ORANGE EMUS 20 (Ollie Harvison, Harry Cummins tries; Dan Jackson 2 conversions, Dan Jackson 2 penalties)
COWRA EAGLES 22 defeated FORBES PLATYPI 8
Second Grade
DUBBO KANGAROOS 17 defeated ORANGE CITY 3
BATHURST BULLDOGS 16 defeated ORANGE EMUS 10
FORBES PLATYPI 29 defeated COWRA EAGLES 5
Third Grade
DUBBO KANGAROOS 22 defeated ORANGE CITY 7
BATHURST BULLDOGS 33 defeated ORANGE EMUS 7
Colts
DUBBO KANGAROOS 23 defeated MUDGEE WOMBATS 12
FORBES PLATYPI, ORANGE EMUS: Bye
WESTFUND FERGUSON CUP
DUBBO ROOLETTES 84 defeated ORANGE CITY 0
BATHURST BULLDOGS 38 defeated ORANGE EMUS 5
FORBES PLATYPI 53 defeated COWRA EAGLES 7
NEW HOLLAND CUP
First Grade
MUDGEE WOMBATS 30 defeated PARKES BOARS 17
CSU BATHURST: Bye
Second Grade
NARROMINE GORILLAS 19 defeated DUBBO RHINOS 10
MUDGEE WOMBATS 56 defeated PARKES BOARS 0
CSU BATHURST: Bye
OILSPLUS CUP NORTH
GEURIE GOATS 12 defeated YEOVAL EAGLES 5
WELLINGTON REDBACKS 48 defeated COOLAH KANGAROOS 0
COONABARABRAN KOOKABURRAS 39 defeated CANOWINDRA PYTHONS 12
MOLONG MAGPIES 41 defeated TRANGIE TIGERS 0
WESTFUND NORTH CUP
MUDGEE WOMBATS 19 defeated PARKES BOARS 0
WELLINGTON REDBACKS 36 defeated CSU BATHURST 0
Round 1
ORANA SPURS 5 def ORANGE WARATAHS 2
MACQUARIE UNITED 4 defeated BATHURST 75 2
PANORAMA FC 2 defeated DUBBO FC BULLS 0
BARNSTONEWORTH UNITED 1 defeated PARKES COBRAS 0
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
