Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Peter McDonald Premiership 2023: Macquarie Raiders defeat Orange CYMS in round one

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated April 16 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new look halves pairing helped Macquarie Raiders run riot at Wade Park on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.