A new look halves pairing helped Macquarie Raiders run riot at Wade Park on Sunday.
Taking on Orange CYMS in their opening Peter McDonald Premiership first grade game, the Dubbo side dominated the contest and had tries scored by seven different players, including a double for new five-eighth Filisione Pauta.
Pauta - a cross-code star who enjoyed a rugby win with the Geurie Goats on Saturday - was a standout at lock for the Raiders last season but has moved into the number six jersey this season alongside new halfback Harry Kempston.
"I just take the glory off all the forwards. They do all the hard work and I just run through some tired players," Pauta said with a smile after the 52-12 victory.
"I was fortunate enough to score a double and I'm happy to be off the nudie run."
Things looked bad right from the onset for the home side, with the Raiders registering their first of ten tries just 60 seconds into the match. With his first touch of the game, CYMS fullback Liam Wilson looked to run the ball back, but a loose carry 20 metres out from his own line saw Raiders winger Charlie Kempston pounce for his first of two tries on the day.
After just 20 minutes, the visitors were already in the box seat, up 20-0.
"It's a good thing and a bad thing," Pauta said of the big lead early on.
"When you score points that quick, you start to lose the focus in the game plan and we seemed to fall off for a little bit."
CYMS didn't throw in the towel though. The next 30 minutes would see a tight tussle between the two sides, much to the delight of club debutant and part of the green and gold's very own new halves pairing, Mitch Evers.
"Early on we dropped a lot of ball and kept handing it over. It was good to see that once we held onto it in that middle third of the game, we were even with them," he said.
"Behind the goal-line we were pretty good and there were pretty positive talks. We were just saying how we had to get into the contest, because we weren't really in it to begin.
"We thought if we could string a few sets together - which we did - we could get back into it."
In the end, CYMS ran out of steam and the Raiders ran in the last four tries of the game.
"We're still working on combinations and timing. It's been a bit stop-start at training with people not being available," Evers added.
"I'm reasonably happy with how I went personally, but I thought (Pat Williams) was probably our best today. We'll get there."
The half-back believes the talk at training this week will be about two things; ball control and defence.
"It's just about getting bodies in front and trying to win those contests. They got a good roll on in the middle there, so we've got to try and win those early tackles in the set," Evers added.
"I think there were some positive signs. They've got a big pack and they've got a bit of flare out wide. They'll be thereabouts, so sticking with them in that middle third shows some good signs for later in the year."
For Pauta, he was just glad to get the first win on the board.
"I'm feeling pretty good, although a bit fatigued," he said.
"I'm really proud of the boys. We wanted to come out here and just try to complete our first five sets, because it is a new combination. We only had one trial game but we're looking pretty good."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
