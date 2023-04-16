When Tim Beach looks back on the successful teams he's been a part of, or any top side for that matter, there's something that unites them all.
It's the mateship and unity within the playing group and the pride the players have in the badge and in lining up alongside each other.
Beach feels that's been something missing at the Dubbo Kangaroos in recent years.
A Central West representative who is now in his sixth year at the Roos, Beach said the "distant" feeling around the side has stopped it becoming a genuine premiership contender but he's hopeful that won't be the case in 2023.
"I don't think there's been that pride in slapping on the first grade jersey and having that red roo on the left of your chest," Beach said.
"We've had a lot of injuries so people have been thrown in and they probably haven't aspired to play first grade, they were just put there.
"Now we've got so much competition and blokes are wanting to play and to pull on that first grade jersey should be an honour.
"That's what we're trying to turn it into."
If early signs are anything to go by, 2023 does look promising for those in blue and red.
The Roos started the new season with a 32-24, bonus-point win at Orange City on Saturday.
The match was a fiery and dramatic one as six yellow cards were shown - three following a flare-up in the first half - while at one point in the second half the referee called on the Pride Park ground marshall to remove spectators from one section of the sideline for alleged verbal abuse.
I think with a few new faces there's been a new energy and, in my eyes, that's something that's been missing.- Tim Beach
On the field, inside-centre Beach maintained his record of scoring in the first round every season by crossing for a double while winger Moa Kavaefiafi also finished with two tries.
The promising debut of four newcomers to the club was the other big positive.
"You look back at the most successful teams and the teams are really close and they understand each other," Beach said.
"I think with a few new faces there's been a new energy and, in my eyes, that's something that's been missing.
"This is my sixth year at the club and sixth year in first grade and in years gone by we probably haven't been tight enough but I think we've got the potential to become a tight-knit group and become best mates."
There was a positive feeling around the Roos before the season began as roughly 80 senior players - enough for four grades - signed up and a slightly later start to pre-season had everyone eager to kick-off.
Saturday's performance was far from perfect and the breakdown and errors typical of round one are areas which will be looked at, but overall there's a real sense of optimism around the team.
"I think I would describe it as a gutsy win," Beach said of Saturday.
"There were really good passages in the backline. We've got a slick backline and there's pace to use there.
"But we still acknowledge there's a fair bit of work to do."
Kavaefiafi showed plenty of individual flair on the way to scoring his two tries while winger Jackson Scott scored his side's other five-pointer.
The Roos led 13-5 at half-time and then 27-10 at one point in the second-half and while City never threw in the towel, the visitors proved too good.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
