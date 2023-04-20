The Dubbo Kangaroos will welcome a familiar face to town on Saturday during what is expected to be a bumper first Blowes Clothing Cup home game of 2023.
The Roos will hold their annual sponsors' day on Saturday and will take on Orange Emus, who former Dubbo star Josh Bass now lines up for.
Bass represented Central West last season while playing for the Roos but has since made the switch to Emus and was a standout during a round one loss to Bathurst Bulldogs.
Bass spent time in the halves at the Roos last season, alongside Tom Koerstz, but played at inside centre for Emus last weekend.
"He's a good man, Bass, and a good footballer," Koerstz said, not getting drawn too much into the pre-game barbs.
"Emus are the type of side and the type of club who always have good players across the park and these are the kind of games you want to get up for.
"It will be physical and there will be good attacking sequences and with someone like Bass you can't sit on your hands, he's got a bit of that X-factor so, defensively, it's something we're excited for.
"If he lines up at 12 again this weekend I'm sure that will be something 'Beachy' will be excited for too."
READ ALSO:
Centre Tim Beach is another close mate of Bass and the pair represented the Blue Bulls at the country championships together last season.
The clash between those two will be one highlight of a match which has a habit of delivering real entertainment at No. 1 Oval.
"There will be that bit of banter but thankfully with Bassy, we're all pretty good mates with him," Koerstz added.
"I ran into Bassy a month or so ago and we were getting into each other a little bit but the way he plays his footy and the way Beachy and everyone else play their footy, it's pretty similar.
"I daresay they'll let their actions do the talking rather than lining each other up."
The match will also be special for the Roos' latest debutant, Lachlan Donnelly.
Someone who started round one in third grade before then impressing in second grade as well, Donnelly has been named to start in the centres as one of a number of changes from last week.
Donnelly spent time previously with Emus and played colts at Orange and will also relish the chance to meet his former club on Saturday.
Young flyhalf Nate Ambler is unavailable this weekend, meaning the returning Jake Styles takes back the number 10 jersey while Aleck Mitchell will start in the back row in place of Will Michell and Claude Beitz comes in on the wing.
Despite the changes, Koerstz echoed Beach, who said after the round one win over Orange City there was a strong and improved feeling around the club in 2023.
"You've got to love each other," Koerstz said of his clubmates after Beach said there was a more close-knit feeling around the Roos.
"You're going to have ups and downs and it's a long season but it's about how you respond and there's a good feeling among the coaches and the playing group.
"Unfortunately a few different circumstances means a few different players are out but the beauty of it is we're so competitive at the moment and we've had a really, really strong turnout and there's new people in town getting on the bandwagon.
"It's been good and with those injuries you know you can bring blokes up from twos, threes, or colts and you know you're not necessarily going to lose anything.
"They just add their own spark and something a little different and that's exciting for us."
The club spirit will be on show on Saturday as a big crowd is expected at sponsors' day.
That event, combined with a win in every grade at Orange last week, has created a real sense of excitement around the club.
"If you can't get up for a big crowd then it's probably time to hang them up," Koerstz added.
"It's the first home game and there's a really good feeling around the group and you saw it last Saturday.
"The colts got a good win at Mudgee and at City, the girls kicked it off and they were phenomenal.
"That was some of the best running rugby you'll see so that set us up for a good day last week and hopefully we can roll that momentum into this week."
Saturday's first grade match kicks off at 3.15pm.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
