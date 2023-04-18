Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Jess Skinner Challenge Cup a new addition to the Castlereagh League competition

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated April 19 2023 - 9:00am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
League tag action from the 2022 season and (inset) Jess Skinner with the new trophy named in her honour. Pictures supplied
League tag action from the 2022 season and (inset) Jess Skinner with the new trophy named in her honour. Pictures supplied

Almost exactly eight years ago to the day, Jess Skinner was preparing for the inaugural Castlereagh League league tag competition as the player-coach at the Trangie Magpies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.