Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Rugby league fans weigh in on Peter McDonald Premiership draw

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
April 19 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fans have weighed in on the controversial Peter McDonald Premiership draw that will split clubs up throughout the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.