Country's first multilingual mental health line will 'break barriers' in Dubbo: Cr Chowdhury

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated January 6 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 10:00am
Cr Shibli Chowdhury has welcomed the development of the first multilingual mental health line. Picture by Amy McIntyre

One Dubbo councillor has wholeheartedly welcomed Australia's first multilingual mental health line for people over 18 in NSW.

Local News

