Daily Liberal
In Depth

ORISCON's netball Sundays are helping South Asian mums in Dubbo build community and confidence

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
September 2 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mothers from South Asian backgrounds in Dubbo have been turning to sport as a way to boost their mental and physical health, as well as bond with the community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.