Mothers from South Asian backgrounds in Dubbo have been turning to sport as a way to boost their mental and physical health, as well as bond with the community.
Women and girls from the Orana Residents of Indian Sub-Continental Heritage (ORISCON) group between the ages of eight and 60 have been meeting every Sunday afternoon to play netball. They say the sessions have helped them feel less isolated, deal with depression, and build self-esteem.
The 'Asian woman lifestyle', as ORISCON committee member Dr Madhuri Velagala puts it, has historically meant working at day jobs, and coming home only to continue with domestic duties.
"It's like never-ending," she said. "There's no common [reason] for us to to say we want to meet for something."
In 2018, women from ORISCON encouraged a weekly sports meet up aimed at women and girls. It was initiated after they had become used to seeing the men be part of multiple sports teams and win awards for cricket and football competitions.
"The men all take prizes on stage to say that this team won and that team won. We said that we [would] also like to play something, the girls and mothers," Dr Velagala said.
Dr Asha Jacob is one of the members who runs warm up sessions and passing drills before the group begins playing. She said netball was a way to "promote fitness and community".
"We also realised, with women, they're more likely to come if the kids can come as well. That's why we wanted it to be ladies and girls. It's also to encourage a generation of girls that might not have grown up playing netball," Dr Jacob said.
One player, Luxmy Balagi, had been passionate about sports since school. She was happy to commit a time to step out of the house and and play netball with others in the community.
"We are all from Sri Lanka and [live nearby], but we still didn't make time to meet others. We are so busy household work," she said. "This is the time, our time, where we just meet mums... we feel good and get physical exercise too."
Many of the mums have children who already play netball, and had to learn the sport to be able to teach others in the group. Young sons of women in the group are also welcome in the inclusive netball meet up.
14-year-old Mani Shadbolt had been accompanying her mum to netball since the beginning and soon made the Dubbo representative team. She said the ORISCON meet up has given her a wider range of "friends and aunties".
"This is more relaxed. It's still competitive, but more fun," she said.
On Saturdays, Dubbo Netball Association courts are packed, and participating can usually feel overwhelming. The ORISCON group tends to be more patient with beginners and newcomers while also giving players the opportunity to practice in positions they might not be given otherwise.
Indian-origin IT worker Farhana KP moved to Dubbo 11 years ago with her husband. At first, she didn't think it was the right move for them.
"Till we didn't have kids, it was fine; just go to work and come home. After we had kids, lot of work was added, and life was very mechanical," she said.
Once, the group had fallen short of players for a match and messaged her to come along. It was her first activity out of the house.
"I had to bring my kids with me, I couldn't leave them at home... then came the opportunity of meeting other people," she said.
"It's a life change. I love Dubbo now. That's the first step we took and now... Dubbo is home."
Mental health worker and mother of three, Hepzhi Victor, believes the group has become an "extended family" for many of them. She said it was a great way to connect with new members and help them feel part of the community.
"My favourite part is linking with everybody here, especially the younger generation, watching them be active and be a part of the community. They also learn about our values and culture through this," she said.
"Sports is something that people can identify with, especially living in Australia. [Netball] is something fun, for all age groups."
After a long break over the last few years of the pandemic, the group returned to the courts only this month. Their return was only made sweeter after ORISCON secured sponsorship money to buy bibs for players, six brand new balls, air pumps, and pole pads.
They also received $5,000 in funding from member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders for a 'Rekindling of Family and Fun Day' on November 6. On the day, ORISCON will host its annual women's netball competition as well as activities for the whole family.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
