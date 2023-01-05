Daily Liberal
Dubbo regional theatre subscribers soar and backstage tours begin

Bageshri Savyasachi
Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated January 5 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:30pm
Andrew Church visiting Dubbo from Melbourne with Tiffany Rowland, DRTCC events booking coordinator. Picture by Belinda Soole

Dubbo theatre's subscriptions for this year have surpassed sales targets and will soon end on January 6, however, their popular backstage tours are only just beginning.

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

