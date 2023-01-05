Dubbo theatre's subscriptions for this year have surpassed sales targets and will soon end on January 6, however, their popular backstage tours are only just beginning.
Manager of Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) Linda Christoff is "thrilled" with the public's response to subscriptions.
"We're well over 200 and the subscription period finishes this Friday, so there's still a few days for people to subscribe," Ms Christoff said.
"What we're finding is that even though you only need to purchase a minimum of three shows in the subscription package, patrons are buying around four to five shows in their package."
People will still be able to subscribe after Friday, but chances of reserving a preferred seat would be reduced. Tickets go on sale for the general public this weekend and "they sell quickly", according to Ms Christoff.
She also called the theatre's backstage tours the "perfect school holiday activity". While the tours are running only during school holidays, drama lovers of all ages book in for the mesmerising tour.
Folks are usually impressed by the size of the auditorium, facts about its front, back and under-stage areas as well as the equipment used to put on memorable performances.
"We go to where the general public are prohibited from going. It really is a behind-the-scenes sneak peek tour of the parts of a theatre that are required for the operation of a theatre," Ms Christoff said.
"If you're interested in going to the theatre, it's a great opportunity to see how the magic happens."
Tours will run for 75 minutes every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am, until January 24.
Ms Christoff also mentioned that each tour of the award-winning DRTCC is customised for the group of the day. Children are encouraged to try on thespian costumes and people with access needs are also well catered to.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
