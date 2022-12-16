Take your tastebuds on a trip around the world this weekend with a family-friendly multicultural picnic.
"It's been a really challenging three years as everyone knows, even now some people are still reluctant to come out and mingle with other people at large events," said event organiser Rob Salt.
"We're trying to encourage people to come out and enjoy a nice family-focused, drug and alcohol free event, which celebrates and recognises the diversity of cultures within Dubbo."
Hosted by the Connective Indigenous Corporation, Global Fusion Taste of Cultures is a family-friendly event which will bring together cuisine from some of the many cultures which call Dubbo home.
"It's a great opportunity to connect and network with people from diverse cultures. There'll be a range of food from a variety of cultures that exist within Dubbo - and there's no cost involved," said Mr Salt.
Mr Salt said last year the event had to be toned down due to concerns around COVID-16 within the community, but this year he's hoping for an even bigger turn out.
"This is the second time the Connect Indigenous Corporation has held this event - and it was an idea that came from one of our members Azlinah Wan who's been in Dubbo for three years," he said.
"She really wanted to celebrate her Malaysian culture and connect with other diverse cultures whilst also incorporating Aboriginal culture and life as well."
"Last year numbers weren't as high as we wanted but people had a great time anyway. This year we're expecting more numbers and next year - with COVID-19 a distant memory - we're hoping it will grow even bigger."
The event will begin at midday at the Western Plains Cultural Centre and run through to 3:00pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or chairs to sit down and enjoy the entertainment.
It will feature free food to sample from Pakistan, Lebanon, Malaysia and Singapore - among other countries - and, of course, a classic Aussie sausage sizzle.
"I say it humorously - but our Australian English ancestry will even get a nod, with the good old Aussie barbecue and a classic sausage sandwich. We haven't forgotten our national dish, so we'll be having that as well," said Mr Salt.
As well as food, there will be music and entertainment, Aboriginal dance, Aboriginal art workshops, a jumping castle, other kids' activities and even a special guest appearance.
"We're very fortunate to have Ngali Shaw - a local aboriginal artist and performer who recently won an award at the AACTAs for The Twelve, a TV show on Foxtel," Mr Salt said.
"He's going to give an acknowledgement of country, perform an aboriginal dance workshop and a didgeridoo talk and performance."
The event is supported by funding from the Dubbo Regional Council and the NSW Government and is completely free to attend.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
