Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Health

Perinatal Mental Health Week: Dubbo mum speaks out on her battle with postnatal psychosis

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:50pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo mum Letitia Bassingthwaighte with her family. Picture supplied

When Dubbo local Letitia Bassingthwaighte had her first child she knew it would not be easy but had no idea just how hard it would end up being.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.