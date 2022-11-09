At Bourke High School, students in Support Class 2 are working to make their school more sustainable, with a bit of help from teacher Haylee-Jane Smith.
"At the beginning of the year, my class collectively decided they wanted to participate in practical work experience," Ms Smith said.
To begin with, they assisted the school's administration staff by recycling unwanted documents and providing shredded paper to the school farm. The enthusiastic class quickly offered more ideas, and one student suggested container recycling with Return and Earn.
"We realised the 10c container refunds meant we would be able to fundraise for the school's Special Education Unit at the same time," Ms Smith said.
It was the first container collection program to be implemented at the school, and the students were eager to make it a success.
"They thoroughly enjoyed constructing their first recycling bin, even designing their own logo and attaching photos of all the different types of bottles available at the school canteen that can be recycled," Ms Smith said.
"All students and staff responded so positively that we created additional recycling bins and now have four in operation."
Once a week, students sort and count the cans and bottles before Ms Smith takes the collected items to deposit at Bourke Laundry Services.
She has also incorporated learning about sustainability into lessons.
"Students are currently learning about recycling, reusing and reducing waste," she said.
"They will also gain an understanding of how they can reduce their impact on the environment through recycling."
Ms Smith said the students have become strong advocates for sustainability and lead by example in the school community.
"Students often request I take photos of them engaging in the recycling program for our school Facebook page. They love reading the comments from members of the Bourke community praising their hard work," she said.
The class began collecting containers at the beginning of September 2022 and have already returned 307 cans and 546 bottles, netting 10c per container.
The students decided that the first lot of funds raised should go towards a barbecue to thank the rest of the school for the support.
"After this purchase, they would like to maintain and expand their sensory garden," Ms Smith said.
