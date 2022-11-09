Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Bourke High School's special education unit works to make the school more environmentally friendly

November 9 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At Bourke High School, students in Support Class 2 are working to make their school more sustainable, with a bit of help from teacher Haylee-Jane Smith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.