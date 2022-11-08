Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Remote area patients in far west NSW now get higher travel and accommodation subsidies

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
November 9 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Can Assist volunteers in a golf charity event to raise funds for cancer patients in remote towns. Picture Supplied

The charity Can Assist has welcomed the NSW government's move to increase the travel and accommodation subsidy for cancer patients from remote towns so they can help more families in need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.