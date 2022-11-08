The charity Can Assist has welcomed the NSW government's move to increase the travel and accommodation subsidy for cancer patients from remote towns so they can help more families in need.
Executive director Emma Phillips said higher subsidies under the Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme meant a world of difference to many cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.
Across the state, an estimated 4,500 cancer patients will become IPTAAS eligible under the changes and 1,000 of them come from far west NSW.
"I can't put into words the weight I see lifted when patients and our volunteers realise what the increase in IPTAAS rebates means for them," Ms Phillips said.
NSW regional minister Bronnie Taylor announced $149.5 million in funding for IPTAAS last June to reduce the financial burden on patients from remote towns seeking treatments farther away from home.
Under the new changes to IPTAAS since it was first announced, the petrol subsidy was increased from 22 cents per kilometre to 40 cents for patients who travel more than 100 kilometres for treatment.
The previous accommodation subsidy of $45 per night has been increased to $75 for the first week and the second week is up to $120 per night depending on locations where motels might cost more than regional towns.
More patients will also be eligible to travel to areas where they can get non-clinical treatments for their foot, dental, and ocular.
Can Assist advocacy officer Majella Gallagher said they have 56 branches across rural and remote towns in the state raising much-needed funds within their communities and lifting the IPTAAS subsidies takes out the financial stress on patients.
Their branches in Dubbo and Parkes, for example, have been assisting remote town cancer patients to attend the surgery in Dubbo or Sydney which can occur for weeks, months, or a year, Ms Gallagher said.
"It means we can have more money to help them out whether it's medical bills, utility bills, and other out-of-pocket expenses," Ms Gallagher said.
Across the state last year, Ms Gallagher said, Can Assist provided more than 10,000 forms of financial help to cancer patients and their families.
Patients in the far west come from Broken Hill, Lightning Ridge, Bourke, Cobar, Coonamble, Gilgandra, Trangie, Walgett, Warren, and Wellington.
"It's fantastic that we're able to help reduce the financial burden for regional patients and their families who have to travel for treatments," Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said.
Mr Saunders said the IPTAAS application process has been streamlined to make it easier for patients to lodge claims.
"With the increased subsidies available, many of these people are now receiving life-changing treatment," Mrs Taylor said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
