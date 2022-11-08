The Country Women's Association's newly re-elected president for the Macquarie region, Robin Godwin, believes women in leadership roles don't necessarily aim to get it, but are meticulously chosen by the people they lead upon their merits.
Mrs Godwin has been elected for the third year to lead the 14 branches in the region after the 92nd annual general meeting at Curban Hall in Armatree.
The former Terramungamine branch president said she was feeling good about her appointment, saying they were looking towards continuing the work they have been doing for the next 100 years.
One of the CWA's top priorities is to entice more young women to join and help them continue the work their grandmothers and great-grandmothers had set out to do.
Prior to holding the voluntary job as president, Mrs Godwin was secretary, treasurer and president of the Terramungamine branch.
"Being a CWA president is certainly a learning exercise, and most of us women who took on leadership roles did not set out to join an organisation to become leaders...we've become leaders because we've been encouraged by our peers who thought we might be capable," Mrs Godwin said.
The region's CWA members are mostly wives, sisters, or daughters of local farming families and are among the most educated, experienced, and skilled in advocacy work for their communities, Mrs Godwin said.
The branches she leads were formed as early as 1922, when the CWA formally became an association of the pioneer Australian women who championed the health, welfare, and well-being of families in rural areas.
While some members were unable to make it due to flooded and dangerous roads, around 40 members turned up to discuss the message they wanted to send out to communities.
The CWA Macquarie group is working on policies for strong biosecurity measures to combat the threat of severe diseases and pest incursions into farms, road safety issues, and social housing, particularly for older women facing homelessness.
"Our hope is to appeal to a new generation of younger members to continue the work of CWA into its second century while retaining the core values of our grandmothers' generation from the beginnings of CWA."- Country Women's Association Macquarie Group president Robin Godwin
The CWA's proposal to improve maternity and neonatal services in all areas of NSW passed overwhelmingly at the CWA State Conference early this year.
"Any motion has to be supported by detailed information, not an issue plucked out of the air and it has to be researched thoroughly before we take those issues to the proper government department," Mrs Godwin said.
With her re-election, Mrs Godwin said they are now preparing a fresh motion for the next state conference next year to urge regional hospitals to ensure they have dedicated facilities for palliative care patients.
"We are concerned by the need for palliative care facilities at Dubbo Hospital, currently felt by members to be either non-existent or entirely inadequate," Mrs Godwin said.
"We have worked out that it has been hard for families who have somebody who is in a terminal stage and unable to spend time with them in a quiet private setting.
"The hospital should have at least two rooms that are set up so that family members are able to able to stay there to spend time with their family member before they go, to give a suitable facility for families to gather when someone's dying."
