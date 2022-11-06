A mum transported to hospital through floodwaters on Friday night has welcomed a beautiful baby boy.
Forbes Hospital's maternity team have have supported Chitra and Mamata to safely welcome a beautiful baby boy into the world, after an eventful day and night.
The first-time parents were cut-off from the hospital by floodwater when Mamata's water broke on Friday.
A treatment pack was quickly sent across the floodwater to off-duty midwife Judi, who attended their home and determined it was time for Mamata to go to hospital.
Little Imaan came into the world this afternoon, much to the delight of both his parents and the hospital staff who supported the couple throughout the birth. We're pleased to confirm mum and bub are doing well.
Congratulations to Mamata and Chitra, who are over the moon and now enjoying plenty of cuddles with little Imaan, who is blissfully unaware of the incredible circumstances surrounding his delivery.
NSW SES volunteers have rescued a pregnant woman on Friday afternoon. Shortly before 5pm NSW SES were called to Jacaranda Street in Forbes, where a woman and her midwife required urgent transportation.
Rescuer Ryan Jones, of the Forbes SES unit, said the patient's water had broken and her midwife assessed she needed admitting to hospital.
"She was isolated by floodwater in North Forbes, we had to transport her across the flooded river and waterways to the hospital," he said.
"The water was too deep and dangerous for private vehicles so the only way for us to access this patient was via use of our high clearance vehicles."
Jones said it was the second time in his 17 years volunteering with the SES he had rescued a pregnant patient.
"It was a really nice and rewarding job to be involved in, to be able to put her mind at ease and make a tangible difference was very special."
The deluge was around 400mm deep, with flowing water and suspected sewerage and other contaminants in the water.
Ryan said it was just of many jobs for his unit on Friday.
"We've had a couple of flood rescues... right now I am at a property east of Forbes helping move some horses. We've been sandbagging, resupplying essential supplies, evacuations and flood rescues. It has been non-stop all day."
In an interesting twist of fate, Jones' emulated the efforts of his father Kevin Jones, Unit Commander of the Hawkesbury SES Unit, who rescued a pregnant woman in the 1978 floods.
"They actually named the baby after the two SES members who helped," he said.
The Lachlan River at Forbes is expected to peak at 10.8 metres later today.
We wish mum and her new little one all the very best!
