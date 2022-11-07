Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Tenants Union urges government to make it easier for pet owners to find a rental

AH
By Allison Hore
November 7 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo local Leigh (pictured with Belle and Stanley) would like to see the laws around renting changed to make it easier for pet owners to find a rental. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Local tenants advocates are calling on the NSW Government to listen to the overwhelming support for a proposal to change the laws to make it easier for renters to keep pets in their home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.