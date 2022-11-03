Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Women's only rehab centre to be built at Brewarrina's Yetta Dhinnakkal Centre

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated November 3 2022 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tracy Gordon, acting chief executive officer of Orana Haven Aboriginal Corporation. Picture by Bageshri Savyasachi

Prayers will finally be answered for First Nations women battling alcohol and drug dependency in northwest NSW. The first culturally appropriate, women's only residential rehab centre is expected to open in Brewarrina in the next two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.