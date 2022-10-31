Network condition, crash data, network usage, economic development and strategic planning goals.
These are the factors Transport for NSW (TfNSW) looks at when deciding on the annual budget for road maintenance and reconstruction.
A TfNSW spokesperson said they adopt a condition-based maintenance program that considers an asset's current state and its importance to the safe and reliable operation of the network.
"Transport for NSW asset teams are allocated an annual budget for road maintenance," they said.
"The network planners work closely with network integration (road safety), road and bridge asset and asset programs teams to determine network priorities and funding allocations."
According to the spokesperson, long-term asset network planning is update annually to identify and prioritise funding across various streams of the state road network.
"It is used as the basis of funding submissions for Treasury to assess, along with all government agencies, to determine and allocate a budget for," the spokesperson said.
Once a budget allocation is made, the funds are then made available to the regions based on priorities.
Fixing Country Roads is a $543 million NSW Government program for regional councils to apply for the repair and upgrade of local and regional roads to improve the movement of freight.
Applications for Fixing Country Roads funding are assessed through a "rigorous" evaluation and selection process that includes an assessment team, a technical panel and a regional independent assessment panel prior to submission to the CEO of Infrastructure NSW and then on to expenditure review committee for approval and funding allocation.
Following the technical panel's review, all applications are appraised by the regional independent assessment panel, chaired by Infrastructure NSW.
"Transport for NSW works closely with the delivery partners, adjusting funding profiles and allocations, reprioritising projects and allocating maintenance funding to address safety concerns on the network," they said.
The NSW Government's Safer Roads Program is a road safety infrastructure treatment program that delivers sustainable and long-term reductions in road trauma through upgrades of the existing road network.
The program, which is a partnership between Transport for NSW and local councils, delivers targeted infrastructure upgrades at high-risk locations.
Work includes wide centre lines, safety barriers, rumble strips, roundabouts, traffic signals and pedestrian crossings.
Councils receive block funding from the NSW government to assist in road maintenance, in addition they have the ability to apply for additional funding under various programs to complete larger projects, such as sealing.
Councils can also request the NSW Government's assistance in not only funding but also delivering projects, such as the Cobra-Fitzroy roundabout.
The spokesperson said the "collaborative" and "flexible" process allows regional assets to react to the ever changing network, resource shortages and surpluses.
"All whilst still working to ensure important upgrades and maintenance activities are delivered, providing a safe and fit for purpose road network for our customers," they said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
