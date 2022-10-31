Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Transport for NSW explains how the government prioritises which roads get funding

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
October 31 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ongoing works in the Dubbo region. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Network condition, crash data, network usage, economic development and strategic planning goals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.