Dubbo has endured it's wettest October in more than two decades after recording 16 days of rain.
According the Bureau of Meterology, Dubbo received 195.8mm of rain in October, a figure which smashes the record of 112mm in 2005 which is the highest total since 1990.
October 8 was the wettest day of the month, with 53.2mm of rain recorded in the 24 hour period.
In addition, two days had more than 30mm of rain fall, October 9 and 21 both exceeded the mark.
Since 1994, Dubbo's long term rainfall average for October is 47mm, a figure which was blown away within the first eight days of the month.
Back in 2019, the Bureau reported the city had only received 1.6mm of rain for October.
For 2022 so far, Dubbo has received 1004.0mm of rain, once again well above the average of 478mm to this point of the year.
To put this into perspective, Dubbo's total rainfall to this point last year was 670.2mm.
With still two months left in 2022, this had already been Dubbo wettest year since 1994, with no rainfall total exceeding 1000mm in the past 30 years.
Looking ahead, La Nina still has a role to play in Dubbo with rainfall predicted for mid-November but it appears the worst of the rainfall has passed as summer draws closer.
