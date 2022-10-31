Almost 4000 punters were dressed to impress with 'Dubbo's biggest party' showcasing some of the best trainers, jockeys and fashions across the region.
While there were a few changes in the past two years, Derby Day at Dubbo Turf Club was back as big as ever before in 2022.
Dubbo Turf Club general manager Sam Fitzgerald said it was a "terrific day" with a "very good crowd".
It was the first time in three years that Derby Day has been able to go ahead without covid-based restrictions imposed upon it, with the 2020 event cancelled, and the 2021 event held under capacity restrictions.
The Turf Club will host Tuesday's Melbourne Cup Day meeting, pending the outcome of predicted rain on Monday.
