Dubbo TAFE helps Indigenous men in recovery build a brighter, stronger future

Rodney Robbins and Eli Morris are just two of the men who have embraced a path to putting their lives back on track.
Both of the men are clients at an Aboriginal drug and alcohol rehabilitation service near Brewarrina, and decided to undertake a new TAFE NSW Dubbo course, which offered job-ready skills in the construction industry.
Construction teachers from TAFE NSW Dubbo are delivering the newly developed Certificate II in Construction to 14 clients undertaking the three-month rehabilitation program at Orana Haven.
Orana Haven Aboriginal Corporation at Gongolgon is a leading provider of drug and alcohol services for Aboriginal people in northwest NSW, delivering culturally-appropriate case management to clients and their families.
Mr Robbins is one student enjoying his TAFE NSW studies and what the future may hold.
"Before this course I had no skills in construction, and at first I didn't really want to do it," he said.
"But I got stuck in and I was hooked, and I'm now really enjoying the training."
Mr Morris is another student who has embraced the practical training.
"I've especially enjoyed learning to use the power tools, working at heights, and the building," Mr Morris said.
"It's been a really enjoyable course and I'm grateful for this experience."
TAFE NSW Construction teacher Chris Newberry said the course gives the men an opportunity to move forward from whatever has happened in their past into a career in construction or further study.
With practical units including measurements and calculations, using construction tools and equipment, working safely at heights, concreting, and demolition, the students are among the first in the northwest to undertake the new qualification.
It's been incredibly rewarding to see their confidence grow...- Orana Haven's acting CEO Tracy Gordon
"Throughout their training, the students have built timber benches, outdoor hardwood table settings, and outdoor cover areas, as well as carrying out maintenance at the centre," TAFE NSW Construction teacher Harry West said.
"These are skills that can be the foundation of their new pathway once they move on from the centre."
Alongside gaining practical skills and growing employment pathways, Orana Haven's acting CEO Tracy Gordon said the enthusiasm for the training has grown with each week.
"At first, some of our clients weren't all that interested in the course, but that has certainly changed as they've progressed," Ms Gordon said.
"It's been incredibly rewarding to see their confidence grow thanks to their studies, both in developing their construction skills, but also other important work and life skills like organisation, teamwork, and time management.
"For all staff, it's uplifting to see the clients work each day on maintaining recovery as well as putting effort into all aspects of the program."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
