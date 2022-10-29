Blake Merritt is part of the next generation of Dubbo products making the move down to Sydney in pursuit of an NRL dream.
The Macquarie Raiders playmaker finished what could be his last season for the club and is now making the move to link up with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.
Merritt was one of 15 players named in the Bulldogs' Jersey Flegg Cup (under 21s) Summer Squad and admitted the decision to move away from home was made very quickly.
"They just watched a few of our local footy games and I guess maybe liked what they saw," he said.
"They wanted to meet up so I flew down to Belmore and Cronulla, I didn't get a chance to meet with them (Bulldogs).
"I only got a chance to meet with Cronulla but through my manager Mat Rogers it all took off and happened in one big leap.
"It's a massive step but I'm keen, I can't wait to get down there."
Having been a regular for the Raiders' Peter McDonald Premiership side this season, Merritt is hoping the Bulldogs can take his game to another level.
"A bit of everything (is what I'm looking forward to), the professional side but I've got a few mates down there so I'm keen to show what I can do and see what I can build into as a player," he said.
"Especially at a professional club."
During the 2022 season, Merritt spent time in the halves, at fullback and even as a bench utility for Macquarie captain-coach Alex Ronyane but hopes he can settle into a playmaking role at Belmore.
"In the halves or anywhere in the backs, I would like to take control and play around the halves," he said.
With a playmaking spot in mind, Merritt has been in regular talks with current Bulldogs NRL star and fellow Dubbo junior Matt Burton about moving down to Sydney.
"I see him every now and then when he is home, we catch up," he said.
"I spoke to him when he was last home and we had a chat about when I was moving down there.
"I'm looking forward to catching up with a few of those blokes when I'm down there."
After playing against men all season long, the 19-year-old hopes it puts him in good stead going forward but is well aware of how good city footballers are.
"I hope so, I hope it gives me that," he said.
"City boys always seem to be a few years ahead in the development they get and out here we don't get that.
"I would like to make the starting team I guess and see where I can go from there.
"I'll set some new goals for myself along the way."
Merritt isn't the only Dubbo junior making the move to Belmore, as Raiders teammate Seaun Stanley and Dubbo CYMS' Tom Nelson Under 18s Western Premiership player of the year Latrell Fing were named in the SG Ball (under 19s) Summer Squad.
Former Raider and good mate of Merritt's Aston Warwick is one Raiders junior already in Sydney with the Penrith Panthers and he won both the SG Ball and Jersey Flegg grand finals in 2022.
Warwick is still eligible to play in the Jersey Flegg competition next year and Merritt is looking forward to crossing paths with his former teammate.
"I hope so (we play each other), it would be good to go up against another Dubbo boy," he said.
"Especially considering he is one of my best mates."
Looking ahead, Merritt insists he will take it a day at a time and admitted the Bulldogs will spend no time waiting around for their pre-season to begin.
"I'm heading down on Sunday (October 30) then training starts on Tuesday (November 1)," he said.
"It's week one then we go from there, it's pre-season all through until Christmas then we get a break until we come back and go again."
