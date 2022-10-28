Towering quick Will Skinner may have only just joined Rugby this season but he is already loving his new club.
Skinner and his teammates will face RSL Colts in round two of the RSL Whitney Cup on Saturday at No.2 Oval in a one-day fixture after last weekend's play was washed out.
With bowler-friendly pitches expected, the big quick said Rugby's first grade squad are all keen to get back on the back against RSL.
"I think we've got a pretty good side this year and it shouldn't be too much of a challenge I don't think," he said.
Having only joined the club in the off-season, Skinner almost made a move to RSL from Macquarie but chose to play for Rugby instead, a decision he hasn't regretted.
"It's a really good culture and there a lot of good blokes here who get around you if you aren't having the greatest time bowling," he said.
In his club debut, Rugby took on Macquarie with the latter coming away with the win but Skinner suggested there wasn't anything different about the game for him.
"It was alright, there wasn't too much sledging or anything going on so it wasn't too bad," he said.
Looking towards Saturday's match, Rugby will be without regular captain Jacob Hill with Aidan Bennewith to lead the side in his absence.
Even without one of their best players in Hill, the Rugby bowler is confident they have enough depth to get the win on Saturday.
"I think everyone has a part to play 'Wheels' (Ben Wheeler) is one key but there a few other blokes have a lot of experience which should help us to get the job done," he said.
RSL Colts will come into the match fresh off a win over Souths but will also be without their captain Marty Jeffrey.
Last year's runners-up, RSL's bowling attack is one area Skinner believes Rugby will target.
"They've lost a couple of bowlers this season but their batting is as strong as ever so that will be tough to bowl at," he said.
"With the bat, we will probably do pretty well but bowling will be tough."
It's a busy weekend for Skinner who will also make his Dubbo Western Zone Premier League debut on Sunday against Parkes, something he was worked hard for over the last few seasons.
"I'm very keen, it should be a good game," he said.
"It's my first one for the premier league too so that'll be a good challenge."
Elsewhere, either South Dubbo or Newtown will score their first win of the season at No.1 Oval.
The Hornets have been on the rise over the past few seasons and could be a big chance of defeating a Newtown side who will be without Mat Skinner.
Skinner's absence will put pressure on the Tigers to cover his batting and bowling workloads against a talented Souths batting lineup which will include James O'Brien for the first time this year.
Competition powerhouses CYMS and Macquarie will battle at No.3 Oval in the other match of the round.
CYMS will be without the bowling pair of Matt Purse and Ben O'Donnell for the match against Macquarie, but luckily for the Cougars, they have enough depth in the form of Bailey Edmunds and Ben Knaggs.
Ben and Lachlan Strachan have been named to play for Macquarie against their former club CYMS, the pair will be hoping they can make a statement to the rest of the competition.
All matches on Saturday will begin at 1pm.
