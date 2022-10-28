A jockey always has their mind on the job but Adrian Layt could be forgiven if he isn't 100 per cent locked in when he jumps in the saddle of Zoudica at Dubbo Turf Club on Saturday afternoon.
While Saturday's hugely popular Derby Day meeting is creating a huge amount of buzz for racegoers in this region, the weekend is about so much more for Layt.
When Zoudica goes around on Saturday, it will be just 10 minutes after the running of the $10 million Golden Eagle feature event at Rosehill in Sydney.
Every horse in that race has been designated a charity that will benefit should they win. The Bjorn Baker-trained Overpass is one of those horses and it has a special connection to Layt.
Overpass will be running for the Save Our Sons Duchenne Foundation and Layt's son Liam has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Speaking to Racing NSW this week, Layt spoke about the connection and Save Our Sons' aim to help find a cure for the debilitating condition and, in the meantime, work to enhance the quality of life for those living with it.
"The prizemoney for this race and the money the charities can earn is astronomical - particularly if you can place high," Layt told Racing NSW.
"Carolina (Layt's wife) and I will be fingers crossed and hoping Overpass runs the race of his life. She'll be at the track with the kids and I'll be watching it on TV and cheering on from Dubbo."
Should Overpass get the job done - he was a $21 outsider on Friday morning - Layt will no doubt have to compose himself before one of his seven rides for the day at Dubbo.
"We are so grateful that Racing NSW has these kinds of races that are able to help organisations like Save Our Sons," Layt's wife Carolina told Racing NSW.
"All of the charities. It's a fantastic concept. I think it's amazing.
"When the doctors tell you there is no cure and what the life expectancy is with Duchenne, your whole life changes.
"Normally, you like to think about what your children are going to do when they get older, but those plans go to the side and you have to focus on what you can do now and make the most of it for them.
"Hopefully research can keep kicking in so we can get a bigger life expectancy and better quality of life for Liam and other children like him."
Zoudica will be first-up for Thompson on Saturday, having previously been trained by Helen Page in Queensland.
Layt will also ride Shadow Spot and Ridersinthestand for Thompson on Saturday while he'll team up with Dubbo trainer Michael Lunn and Yak in one of the day's features, the Western Eagle Benchmark 58 Handicap (2200m).
Yak is coming off a last start win over 2000m at Bathurst but faces the likes of Todd Smart's Whiskey Jack, the Wayne Martyn-trained For Da Boys, and Garry Lunn's top weight Careering Away on Saturday.
Derby Day - one of the biggest social events on the Dubbo calendar - will also feature the long-awaited running of the $50,000 Picnic Championship Final (1400m).
The event was originally due to be run at the Coonamble Cup meeting on October 9 but it was washed out an moved to Coonabarabran on October 23.
Rain in the lead-up to that meeting resulted it in it being moved to Coonamble, but weather again ruined any chance of it going ahead, leading to the switch to Dubbo.
Dubbo trainer Connie Greig will be the one to watch in that race as she has seven of the 12 horses in the field and three of the four emergencies.
The Western Eagle is the first of 10 races at Dubbo on Saturday and it will jump at 11.50am.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
